Governor Cuomo announces guidance through phased re-opening

Throughout the week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo continued to offer guidance for regions in Phase 3 of the reopening, as well as continued plans for moving forward during the coronavirus pandemic.

First, the governor announced that low-risk youth sports for regions in Phase 3 of reopening could begin on July 6 with up to two spectators allowed per child.

The governor also announced that the state is extending the special open enrollment period in the New York State of Health Health Plan Marketplace for an additional 30 days, through July 15, 2020.

The governor also reminded bars and restaurants that any violations of reopening rules and guidelines can result in the loss of that establishment’s liquor license.

In a press release from the governor’s office last week, he warned, “Additionally, individuals can be fined for open container and social distancing violations.”

The Governor also reminded local governments to enforce all reopening rules and guidelines and that any failure to enforce these rules can result in the closure of businesses.

The Governor also signed legislation (S.8245-A/A.10517) requiring the State Department of Health to conduct a study on the health impacts of COVID-19 on minorities in New York State. The state previously conducted an antibody testing survey at churches in lower-income New York City communities and communities of color, which showed higher infection rates among individuals in these communities compared to the overall population.

The Governor also announced last week that the state reached its lowest number of hospitalizations and deaths since the pandemic began. On June 13, the number of total hospitalizations was down to its lowest level since March 20, to 1,657. Twenty-three people in New York passed away due to COVID-19, down from a record-high of 800 just nine weeks ago.

“New York State has been continuing to follow the data and the numbers on the COVID-19 virus and we are making really great progress with the lowest number of deaths and hospitalizations since this pandemic first began,” Governor Cuomo stated in a release, adding, “This is all good news, but our behavior is what’s keeping these numbers down and the numbers can change in a week if we don’t remain disciplined and follow the guidelines and protocols in place. We’ve been getting reports from all across the state of large gatherings, social distancing violations and people are not wearing masks – and we want to remind all individuals and businesses, especially bars and restaurants, that failure to follow the state’s reopening rules and guidelines will result in serious consequences.”