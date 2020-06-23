State of the Arts in Tioga County

While the staff remains home, awaiting their turn to open in Phase 4, the Tioga Arts Council (TAC) wanted to share what it has been up to since COVID-19 first hit, and what they are planning to do as things move forward.

Since March 17 of this year, the Tioga Arts Council has served 540 individuals and families through the following strategies: 40 residents at Elderwood at Vestal received small artworks made possible by artfully SQUARED, 215 residents at Elderwood at Waverly received small artworks made possible by artfully SQUARED, 80 residents at Riverview Manor received small artworks made possible by artfully SQUARED, 103 miscellaneous art supplies were delivered to Tioga Opportunities’ meal site, 50 Family Art Packs were delivered to Tioga County Rural Ministry, 35 Family Arts-Enrichment Activities were created and shared online, 12 Creative in Quarantine highlighted the work of local artists, writers, and musicians, and five National Poetry Month participants in April 2020.

Though they are in the process of assessing their programming and determining the most responsible way to deliver services, they plan to offer activities that include: Alone Together – An Upstate Zine Swap & Exhibition; Art a la Carte – An arts-enrichment activity delivery service to Summer Meal Sites; Art Exhibitions – Either in the gallery, observing social distancing protocols, or online; and Everyday Life, Every Day Art – A Virtual, Juried Regional Art Show.

They are also exploring ways to offer other programming – both new and time-honored – to keep everyone connected, even at a distance.

In a press release, the Executive Director, Christina Di Stefano stated, “It is our hope that, during these turbulent times, the Tioga Arts Council can continue to bring joy to our community and nourish our collective spirit through the arts.”

To stay up-to-date with Tioga Arts Council, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/tiogaarts.council. If you have questions, email tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.