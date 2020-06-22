Tioga County’s Ag Group to host free dairy drive thru event on June 24

Tioga County’s Ag Group to host free dairy drive thru event on June 24

Posted By: psadvert June 22, 2020

The Tioga County Agriculture Resource Group announced they will be hosting a free dairy drive thru on Wednesday, June 24, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Tioga County Fairgrounds. The dairy drive through is open to all Tioga County residents. 

Tioga County’s Ag Group to host free dairy drive thru event on June 24All vehicles will receive two gallons of milk, which is being provided through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, a program provided the USDA. 

This event is first come, first served, and quantities are not guaranteed.

Tioga County’s Ag Group to host free dairy drive thru event on June 24

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Tioga County’s Ag Group to host free dairy drive thru event on June 24"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*