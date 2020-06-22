Tioga County’s Ag Group to host free dairy drive thru event on June 24

The Tioga County Agriculture Resource Group announced they will be hosting a free dairy drive thru on Wednesday, June 24, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Tioga County Fairgrounds. The dairy drive through is open to all Tioga County residents.

All vehicles will receive two gallons of milk, which is being provided through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, a program provided the USDA.

This event is first come, first served, and quantities are not guaranteed.