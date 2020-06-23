Voters approve OA School District budget

Voters in the Owego Apalachin Central School District on Tuesday, June 16, voted to approve the district’s proposed 2020-2021 school budget of $47,717,978.

The budget had a decrease of 0.09 percent, and a tax levy increase of 1.82 percent.

The final vote was as follows: Yes – 1,754; No – 640.

In a second proposition, voters approved the purchase of five school buses and one suburban by the following count: Yes – 1,603; No – 789.

Three Board of Education Candidates elected for three seats were Stacey Riegel, Kathie Rollison, and Daniel Whippo.

Voters approved the additional taxpayer funding for the Apalachin Public Library: Yes – 1,513; No – 867.

In a statement from the district following the vote, they extended their thanks to the community for supporting the district this year.

“We know these last few months have been difficult for so many of our students, staff, and community members as we’ve dealt with some clearly unique challenges; but your overwhelming support of this budget shows how important education is to each of you,” the district wrote in the statement.

They continued, “As you know, the process for voting this year was a challenge in itself. We were pleased to have had the largest voter turnout in our recorded history, with a total of 2,394 voting by absentee ballot. Thank you for placing your trust in our school district.”