Primary Election set for Tuesday

For this year’s June 23 Primary Election, absentee ballots are being utilized due to the current pandemic. Most, who are registered, received an absentee ballot application. If not, you can call (607) 687-8261 to request one.

Recently, the deadline for the postmarked return of absentee ballots was extended to June 23 for the primary election, and Nov. 3 for the general election.

Outside of the Presidential Primary, local contests include a vote for a Republican representative in Congress for the 22nd district, with Republican Claudia Tenney and Republican George Phillips vying for a spot in the upcoming General Election.

In the 124th Assembly District, Republican Christopher Friend, incumbent, will be challenged by RC Ike, also a Republican.

In the Town of Candor, Republicans Mari Townsend, George Williams, and Leslie Swartz are vying for one Town Justice seat.

Candidates to serve as Delegates to the Democratic National Convention are also running for a spot in the 22nd Congressional District.

To learn more, you can contact Tioga County’s Board of Elections by calling (607) 687-8261, or by email to VoteTioga@co.tioga.ny.us.



