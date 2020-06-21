What’s Happening for the week of June 21, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

JUNE 21

Father’s Day Chicken BBQ, noon until gone, Owego Moose Lodge Pavilion, Goodrich Road, Owego. Cost is $10 per dinner, 1/2 chicken, macaroni or potato salad, baked beans, roll with butter, and a cookie. Pre-sale tickets are available at the Lodge Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and are highly recommended.

Father’s Day Picnic in the Pines, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Waterman Interpretive Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin, $20 Picnic Lunch boxes for one, take it to go or find a secluded location to enjoy. Pre-orders will guarantee a lunch; call the Owego Kitchen at (607) 223-4209.

JUNE 22

LIVE Family Scavenger Hunt, free and open to Tioga County residents only. Spots are limited to 15 families. Registration is required. Go to the Registration link for June 22, zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqduGuqzwuGNC4MBJnt82mKsD5PrdslFuV.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 3 p.m., held online at www.nvcs.stier.org.

Doug’s Fish Fry to Go, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tops Market Plaza parking lot, Route 17C, Owego. Owego Lions Club Fundraiser.

JUNE 25

Free Take Out Community Meal, every Thursday, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Candor Farm Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Community Pavilion at Candor Town Hall, 101 Owego Rd., Candor.

JUNE 27

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Candor Town Hall, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. To benefit Angel Eyes Rescue & Wildlife Rehabilitation. To place orders until 4 p.m., call (607) 753-9184, ext. 2.

JULY 2

Candor Farm Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Community Pavilion at Candor Town Hall, 101 Owego Rd., Candor.

JULY 4

Chicken BBQ, noon, East Berkshire United Methodist Church. Carryout only. Free will offering accepted.

JULY 9

Doug’s Fish Fry at Candor’s Farm Market and 3rd Annual Jingle Mingle event, Candor Community Pavilion at Candor Town Hall, 101 Owego Rd. Stop by and pick up Doug’s Fish Fry; there will be local vendors with produce, teas, baked goods, maple, honey, soaps, and crafts. Special guest vendors will set up for the annual Christmas in July event.

JULY 19

POSTPONED: The South Creek Lions 6th Annual 4 person team Golf Tournament in memory of Lion Paul Bryington at Tomasso’s Golf Course in Chemung, N.Y. has been postponed until July 2021.

JULY 25

Tioga “Tunes” in Together for Fireworks, at dusk, watch from the Village of Newark Valley, the Trout Ponds, or the High School. Any donations appreciated to help with these fireworks, visit www.gofundme.com and search for Tioga Tunes in Together for Fireworks.

SEPTEMBER 18

Antique Show, noon to 5 p.m., North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187, Pa. Free admission. Call (607) 426-6276 for more information.