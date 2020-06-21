Tioga County Brief

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus case count in Tioga County was holding steady at 150, to date. The current trend is seeing an increase in recoveries, which is good news as businesses phase back into reopening.

Some significant openings and announcements were made throughout the week by Tioga County’s Legislative Chairwoman, Martha Sauerbrey.

Earlier last week, Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the State allowed local municipalities to open public swimming pools and playgrounds on June 11, 2020 at their discretion while following State guidance. More guidance on swimming pools/municipal pools can be found at coronavirus.health.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/06/doh_covid19_pooladvisory_061120_0.pdf.

Chair Sauerbrey further reported the following businesses have been added to the essential business list on Empire State Development’s (ESD) website: speech pathologists and speech therapy; chiropractic services; acupuncture; physical therapy, and occupational therapy. You can learn more at esd.ny.gov/guidance-executive-order-2026.

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey also reported that the governor is allowing low- risk youth sports for regions in phase three of re-opening to begin immediately with up to two spectators allowed per child. Moderate to high-risk recreational activities will be allowed effective July 6.

Guidance on Sports and Recreation can be found at www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/atoms/files/SportsAndRecreationMasterGuidance.pdf.

In addition, Department of Health Commissioner Zucker announced that sleep away camps would remain closed. You can view this announcement at health.ny.gov/press/releases/2020/2020-06-12_overnight_camps_statement.htm.