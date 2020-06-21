Tioga Opportunities, Inc. resumes Congregate Dining Program 

Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego, reopened under the state’s Phase 3 guidelines and welcomed delighted customers back to the Congregate Dining program last week.

Congregate Dining services are Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. As an alternative to Congregate Dining, “Grab and Go” lunch bags are available at the front door of the Countryside Community Center Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until further notice.

Recreational activities remain closed. More information about the return of select recreational activities will be announced over the next few weeks.

In adherence to state health and safety protocols, Plexiglas barriers, social distancing markers, and use of facemasks have been put into place. Customers will be required to wear a facemask while visiting the Center unless seated at a table to eat.

Detailed “reopening” plans are available for public view in their lobby or by calling (607) 687-4120.