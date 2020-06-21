‘Picnic in the Pines’ taking place on Father’s Day

On Sunday, June 21, a Father’s Day “Picnic in the Pines” will take place at the Waterman Conservation Education Center, located at 403 Hilton Rd. in Apalachin, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Waterman, The Owego Kitchen, and Fuddy Duddy’s Confection are presenting the event.

The picnic will offer a Picnic Lunch Box for $20 that includes lunch for one, dessert by Fuddy Duddy’s, and assorted drinks. A donation will help to preserve Hiawatha Island in dad’s honor as well.

Lunch boxes will be available at the center at 11:30, or guests can call The Owego Kitchen at 223-4209 to guarantee a reserved lunch box.

Guests can grab the lunch box to go, or find a secluded spot on one of the many trails, picnic tables, or in a shady spot in one of the preserve’s gardens.

You can call the Waterman Conservation Center at 625-2221 to learn more.