We will be sure to leave the lights on

When the coronavirus pandemic led to worldwide shutdowns, nothing became more shuddered than the arts and entertainment industry, a major hub that generates a large portion of U.S. revenue and employs millions, according to leading economists. “The night the Lights went out on Broadway,” a New York City headline read; soon after the pandemic hit U.S. soil.

Locally, the cancellation of events almost had a domino effect. As one of the chairs for Owego’s Strawberry Festival, an event hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace, its cancellation did not come easily.

This weekend would have celebrated 40 years for the event, which draws thousands. Pat Hansen, former owner of Hand of Man in Owego and the founder of the festival, was to serve as Parade Marshal this year, a spot that she has overwhelmingly deserved.

Organizers of the event had already hit the streets before the pandemic, with over 20 bands lined up to perform, dinosaurs and superheroes ready to descend upon Owego, and logistics were already being put in place. Merchant applications were arriving too, and sights were set on having plenty of strawberries.

Bands scheduled to perform for the 40th Anniversary included festival favorite Wreckless Marci for a Saturday performance, and the return of Jeff Howell and his band for a Friday evening performance, among others.

Also scheduled to return to the festival was String of Pearls, Jackson Cavalier (Busker), and more. Festival organizers even had several new bands booked, with a five-member blues band coming out of Rochester, N.Y. and a few other new, regional performers.

In addition to this planning, and the merchant applications and sponsorship checks that were continually arriving; the committee had to make a decision to cancel, and was especially prompted to do so when events planned out further than the June 19 and 20 dates were already being cancelled.

The writing on the walls was finally visible. The Historic Owego Marketplace officially made the announcement on April 15.

When asked if the festival should be postponed to a later month, Pat Hansen stated, “But then we won’t have the strawberries!”

The good news in all of this is that the festival will be back next year, with the events of the last few months a hopeful distant memory. The festival also received a tremendous amount of support early in the year when several new committee members joined in, and over 100 logo ideas were received for this year’s festival.

Hosted by The Owego Pennysaver and The Historic Owego Marketplace, the logo contest welcomes entries from all over to represent the festival. This year’s festival fell on a leap year, with the solstice falling on Saturday, June 20; thus the committee chose “Strawberry Solstice” as the theme for this year’s event and logo.

Although some modifications will have to be made if utilized next year, The Historic Owego Marketplace chose to select a winner for this year’s logo contest, as well as a runner-up.

“Selecting the winners,” said Hansen, the event’s founder and chair, “is the right thing to do. The people that sent these [logo submissions] in put a lot of work into them.”

Awarded first place was Emily Hare, of Friendsville, Pa. Second place was awarded to Amy Saylor, of Bristow, Va. Both entries earned a cash prize.

Emily attends Marywood University where she is majoring in illustration and has a minor in graphic design. When asked why she entered, she stated, “I thought that the theme for this year was a lot of fun! I also have really enjoyed the Strawberry Festival in the past and thought it would be fun to try my hand at designing something for it.”

She hopes that her logo will be utilized for next year’s festival, and added that she’s looking forward to the Strawberry Shortcake already.

Amy Saylor, from Virginia, entered the contest for a different reason. The 50-year-old graphics, photo and art teacher is the daughter of Kenneth Griffith, a former teacher at Owego Free Academy.

Saylor has been to the festival many times and thought she would enter the logo contest again this year, earning runner-up.

“I entered ten years ago at my father’s urgings, and I wanted to enter again in his honor,” said Saylor, concluding, “I love Owego for the people and places there. Unique shops, wonderful food, and all the memories I’ve created over the years with my family and friends. Owego will be the first place I go after this quarantine is over.”

If you want to see a small piece of the festival, Angel Face Pageants will continue with their pageant, normally held during the Friday Night Block Party, virtually. Visit www.Angelfaceusapageants.com to learn more.

In the meantime, the streets will feel a little too quiet this weekend in Owego, a time where guests would arrive from all over to visit. We will be sure to leave the lights on, however.