Kylie Holochak recognized by Public Health

In a release received last week from the Tioga County Health Department, it was announced that Kylie Holochak was named the department’s Team Member of the First Quarter of 2020. Holochak serves as the Senior Public Health Educator and Public Information Officer for the department.

In the release, Public Health officials stated, “Kylie’s recognition is well deserved, as she serves on multiple grants and programs.”

Holochak has worked for Tioga County Public Health for three years. During this time she has taken on many leadership roles. She serves as the Opioid Overdose Prevention Program coordinator, Chair of the Tioga County Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, and the coordinator of the Child Passenger Safety Program.

Holochak was promoted to Senior Public Health Educator in 2020, and is described by her peers as being passionate about Public Health and always willing to lend a hand.

Holochak has created numerous billboards, bulletin boards, and educational materials relating to Health Department programs, and also played a crucial role in protecting the community against COVID-19 by relaying information at press conferences, serving as a contact tracer, and triaging calls from community members.

When she isn’t at work, Holochak enjoys watching sports, visiting local gorges, and spending time at home in Candor with her husband and their four dogs.