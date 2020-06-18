The prom lives on!

High schools across the country have canceled many end-of-year activities due to COVID-19, and one significant event being the senior prom.

In one Tioga County community, however, a parents group has taken on planning a special senior prom for their graduating seniors, and another family shared their “all-in-the-family” prom memories.

This story starts some 75 years ago, when Americans were immersed in supporting a war effort. From food and gas rationing to holding scrap metal drives and growing their own victory gardens, daily life during WWII posed extraordinary challenges.

Newark Valley resident, Lillian Gregrow, now 93, shared with her son, David, that while growing up during the WWII era, a family mantra became, “Make do with what you have.”

That same mantra holds some truth today, too. Since COVID-19, dealing with the scarcity of certain supplies has prompted all of us to “make do” at times, as well as share more with others.

The year 1945 was memorable for Lillian. As a senior at Newark Valley High School she participated in multiple activities, such as committee work to plan the school’s annual prom.

David explained that his mother didn’t think of herself as a popular student in high school. In fact, what occurred on Lillian’s prom night seemed unimaginable considering a memory that was triggered from her grade school days.

Lillian was diagnosed with polio at age eight, which attacked various muscles, and especially those in her legs. To gain strength to walk again, Lillian spent one year at a rehabilitation home in Elmira. Once she returned to school, the experience was made more difficult when fellow classmates teased her because of the leg braces she wore. Lillian told David that kids tripped her when she walked, and were otherwise unkind to her. Today, David said, she is doing well and uses a wheelchair.

Hence, when Lillian was selected and crowned the Queen of the Prom in 1945, and ten years after her polio diagnosis, David said she was a bit shocked and overwhelmed, yet thrilled at the same time.

To add to the surprise, since money and materials were scarce, it was young men from the Newark Valley High School shop class who stepped up to fashion a Prom Queen crown from scrap metal they had found.

Fast forward to 2019, seven-plus decades later, and Lillian’s granddaughter, Emma Gregrow, David’s daughter, was crowned Queen of the Newark Valley Prom. Keeping the Prom Queen title in the family remains a fond memory for the Gregrow’s, as does another chapter to the family story. David was crowned King of the Newark Valley Prom in 1973.

For the 85 seniors graduating in the Class of 2020 at Newark Valley High School, a prom committee has been formed by a group of parents. The event, which is not affiliated with the school, welcomes graduating seniors to attend free of charge.

Committee member, Debbie Berghorn remarked, “With so much being canceled, the group of parents felt the need to show our kids that they have not been forgotten in the craziness of our world.”

This year’s prom theme is “Magic Garden.” The parent prom committee asks the community for their support, and hopes to create a magical memory for the Class of 2020.

Individuals interested in supporting the “N.V. Special Senior Prom” can find additional information on their Facebook event page. Raffle baskets are being collected and monetary donations are being accepted via a Go Fund Me account at https://www.gofundme.com/f/nvhs-senior-prom-2020.

And as for Lillian Gregrow, she has held on to her own magical memory for 75 years. She still has her Prom Queen crown, too.