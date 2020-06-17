Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of June 14, 2020

Hey, guys! I’m Lemon and I am 5-years-old. Despite my name being something sour, I am the sweetest girl you’ll meet! I am very petite and I recently had one healthy kitten; I guess I shed off that pregnancy weight pretty quickly!

I love my kitten, Brick, and I was a very loving and nurturing mom. I have a very sweet temperament and I adore everyone! I love attention and I really enjoy cuddling up in soft blankets to take a little catnap.

It may take me a little time to warm up to new people, but my loving personality makes me totally worth it! I am a little shy around younger cats and I’m scared of dogs, they’re too loud!

I think a calm home with older kids would be purrrrrfect for me! If you’re interested in meeting me, please come meet me at Stray Haven and you can see for yourself just how sweet I am!

