Hose Team Kicks Off Steamer Effort with Fire House Subs

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. is thanking community members for their strong support of Fire House Subs of Ithaca’s mobile food truck that was at Owego Central Fire Station on North Avenue last week. Proceeds from sub sales generated $2,300 for the recently announced 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Pumper restoration with “steamer house,” now championed by the hose team.

Serving firefighter themed subs last Monday through Saturday in downtown Owego, the hose team hopes to continue the partnership with Fire House Subs in the future at Central Fire Station and other events hosted by the hose team. Other fundraising initiatives for the project were also revealed last week.

Individuals can be directly involved with the project by participating in the hose team’s “Steam Booster” donor program. For a tax-deductible contribution, name(s) will be placed on a cast iron bronze plaque that will proudly hang on the steamer house building next to Owego Fire Station #2. Donors will receive a letter and certificate thanking them for their donation.

Donors can also purchase benches that will surround the steamer house. The benches can be inscribed much like at the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park. Information on the “Steam Booster” and bench program is available at the hose team’s website at www.OwegoHoseTeams.com.

The 153-year-old Owego Fire Department Amoskeag Steam Pumper, known as the “steamer,” has not been operational since the late 1980s. In addition to restoring the steamer, the hose team is building a “steamer house” to showcase the piece on North Avenue. The hose team estimates the steamer restoration and steamer house to cost in upwards of $100,000.

Additional fundraisers are being planned once the COVID-19 crisis subsides; the hose team notes they intend to raise all funding privately without taxpayer support.