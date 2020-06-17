Voters in the Owego Apalachin Central School District on Tuesday, June 16, voted to approve the district’s proposed 2020-2021 school budget of $47,717,978.

The budget had a decrease of 0.09 percent, and a tax levy increase of 1.82 percent.

The final vote was:

Yes: 1,754

No: 640

In a second proposition, voters approved the purchase of five school buses and one suburban by the following count:

Yes: 1,603

No: 789

Three Board of Education Candidates elected for three seats were:

Stacey Riegel, Kathie Rollison, and Daniel Whippo

Voters approved the additional taxpayer funding for the Apalachin Public Library:

Yes: 1,513

No: 867 Owego Apalachin Budget Approved By Voters