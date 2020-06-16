Volunteers sought for Owego’s dog park

As the weather continues to warm up, the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, located at Hickories Park in Owego, is getting busy.

Earlier in the year, and prior to the pandemic, a new Board of Directors took over and has been working to restructure the role that the Owego Dog Owner’s Group, or ODOG, plays in managing the park.

These efforts were stalled when the pandemic hit, but the dedicated volunteers continued operating the park.

Now, the park needs your help and is looking for volunteers. If interested, please visit the ODOG – Owego Dog Owner’s Group on Facebook and send them a message.

According to Pat Sweet, one of the lead volunteers at the park, the shifts run for about two hours each.

Volunteering is a good way to spend time outdoors, especially during these difficult times. A date for a clean up for the park is also in the works, and ODOG will have more information once confirmed.