Tioga County Property Transactions

On April 25, 2024, property located at 9578 State Route 434, Town of Owego, from Andrew Price to JRT Realty of Broome LLC for $220,000.

On April 25, 2024, property located at 514 Harnecky Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from James and Andrea Bishop to Stephen and Jacqueline Haluska for $390,000.

On April 26, 2024, property located at 487 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Paul and June Perry to June Perry for $23,177.38.

On April 26, 2024, property located at 78 West Ave., Village of Owego, from Steven and Robin Lewis to Zachary Kiballa for $195,000.

On April 29, 2024, property located at 100 Heath Rd., Town of Barton, from Gary Mack to Lewis and Yvonne Mack for $10,000.

On April 29, 2024, property located at 4185 Montrose Turnpike, Town of Owego, from Michael Jones to Christopher and Tara Gaurnier for $55,000.

On April 30, 2024, property located at Creamery Road, Town of Richford, from Sharon Brackelmanns to Michael Lane for $60,000.

On April 30, 2024, property located at 84 Anderson Hill Rd., Town of Richford, from Clifford Rich to Charliene Rich for $127,400.

On April 30, 2024, property located at 105 Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from Flagstar Bank NA to Chad Rose for $206,500.