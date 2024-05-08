Being Alone But Not Lonely; With a positive spiritual self-image and understanding we regain power over aging and loneliness

By Sister Chirya —

“Our approach to aging is shaped by our culture, faith, and upbringing. How we visualize and live our twilight years depends on our ability to shed our fear of age.” — ALotusInTheMud.com

Currently, one-fourth Americans are over 65 and making efforts to survive aging and loneliness. However, being alone is important. This doesn’t mean we become lonely. No. Instead it gives a chance to talk to myself, to think and listen within to what I have been thinking and feeling!

Being alone helps us become aware of our true identity of being a soul, an eternal spiritual being radiating light. I, the soul, am ageless, forever. I will never die. When I’m asked, ‘How old are you?’ I respond to them eye to eye, ‘I’m four’, which of course they don’t accept. So, very soul consciously I reply,

‘I am (pause) – For – ever!’

I wish I could show you when you are lonely or in darkness, the Astonishing Light of your own Being – Hafiz. ‘The eyes are the windows of the soul’ is well known and appreciated by many. To become soul conscious, visualize and practice, ‘I, the soul, the living light, separate from the body, am looking through the windows of my physical eyes’, and hold this consciousness for several moments.

As spiritual beings, we realize we are brothers and sisters, children of the same spiritual Father, God. We never feel alone when we teach our mind to talk to God, our spiritual Father, and maintain a link of communication with Him. He is always at full power and ever ready to charge our flat batteries and re-energize us. Being alone and not lonely comes from remaining in the company of the Father.

When alone and needing a distraction or some company, avoid turning on the media, listening to the news and viewing sad and violent movies. I must rule my mind by keeping it clean and clean, or my mind will rule me. When I am alone in the silence of inner quietness, the mind begins to quiet down and my ability to think and decide clearly increases. ‘Listen in’ and pay attention to check and change thoughts and feelings.

“Learn to like yourself since you must spend so much time with yourself, you might as well get some satisfaction out of the relationship.”-Norman Vincent Peale. Being alone helps us grow a deeper sense of self-reliance, self-trust, self-esteem and an opportunity to generate optimistic and kind thoughts. We develop strong will power and look at the bright side, no matter what life throws in the way. I have the time to look at myself, to get to know myself better than anyone, to appreciate my inner beauty and remember how special I am.

(Yvonne Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She is published in several national and international publications to include the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)