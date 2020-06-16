The Tioga Hills Elementary Class of 2020, and future Vestal High School Class of 2027, was recognized at an outdoor graduation ceremony on June 5. Forty-seven students will be moving on up to middle school in the fall.

Creative COVID-19 modifications by the school directed cars to pull into the parking lot in a U-shape, and all facing a makeshift stage area. Several cars arrived decked-out for the occasion sporting green and gold balloons, ribbons, bows, and messages on vehicle window glass.

Principal Hayley Crimmins offered a brief speech prior to announcing each student’s name. Teachers delivered gift bags and “air hugs” to their students, many of whom sat atop the roof of their cars.

Students and parents rang cowbells and honked car horns after each recipient was acknowledged. The event commenced as a disc jockey played a class theme song, “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars, and was followed by a car parade, led by Jan Werner of the Apalachin Fire Department, through the hills of Tioga Terrace.

Fifth grade teachers Corinne Schake, Kristen Card and Sarah Gilliland, along with student teacher Emily Robinov, waved goodbye to their students as they left the parking area.

Crimmins extended appreciation to all for making the remainder of the school year a success despite the significant challenge, and also thanked Beth Hills, Jennifer Phillips, Paul Doolittle, the Fifth Grade Parent Group, and Tioga Hills PTA.