Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week for the week of June 14, 2020

Hey there, Halsey here. I came from a feral cat colony on Halsey Valley Road seven years ago. A dear sweet lady took care of a whole bunch of us but she got to the point where she could no longer handle the responsibility, so Nancy showed up and grabbed a bunch of us. I’ve been sitting here chilling, enjoying life ever since.

It may look like I am in a cage, but almost all the cages are open. We cats like having a little cubby to relax in to get away from it all, you know how it is. Sometimes you just have to step away from the madness.

Sometimes I can be shy around people, even after all this time, but people can be so unpredictable. Especially the strangers that sometimes come through here. I don’t trust them.

I have been told that I am a handsome big fellow. I don’t know about that, but there is a fine looking female kitty here named Chastity that likes me, so that makes me happy!

Life is pretty good here at Maddie’s Meadows, actually. If you want to help Nancy to take care of us freeloaders, she would be appreciative. Send your checks to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.