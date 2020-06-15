Countryside Community Center to reopen 

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is pleased to announce the reopening of the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, on Monday, June 15.

Note that as of this reporting, the “re-opening” date is contingent upon the beginning of Phase 3 of Governor Cuomo’s plan, which was slated for Friday, June 13.

Congregate Dining services will also resume Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Customers are encouraged to call (607) 687-4120 prior to arrival to ensure they are open for lunch if you are planning to enter the building to eat.

As an alternative to Congregate Dining, “Grab and Go” lunch bags will be available at the front door of the Countryside Community Center Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until further notice.

In adherence to New York State health and safety protocols, Plexiglas barriers, social distancing markers, and use of face masks have been put into place. Customers will be required to wear a face mask while visiting the Community Center unless seated at a table to eat.

Detailed “reopening” plans are available for public view in the center’s lobby or by calling (607) 687-4120.