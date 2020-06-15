DMV reopens to the public

Tioga County’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will be reopening, by appointment only, on June 15. In a press release from the county, they stated that the DMV drop box at the Tioga County Office building is now closed for new drop offs.

“If you already dropped off paperwork, you will be called when it is ready and you will be able to come to 56 Main Street to pick up,” officials stated in the release.

Now, and on Monday, June 15, DMV, located at 56 Main St. in Owego, will be open by appointment. The Motor Vehicles page on www.tiogacountyny.com offers a link that will allow you to create an appointment tailored to the transaction that you need.

If it is convenient, the county is also asking residents to continue to mail transactions to the local address, P.O. Box 307, Owego, N.Y. 13827. They also thanked county residents, in the release, for their understanding and patience.