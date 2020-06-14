Phase 3 underway in Southern Tier Region 

Phase 3 underway in Southern Tier Region Pictured are tables outside of Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar. Offered as an option earlier this month, many restaurants have been working quickly to make sure this outdoor seating is available. With Phase 3, guests can now eat inside, but only at a 50 percent capacity. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: Wendy Post June 14, 2020

Last week, the governor’s office, as well as the county legislature, announced that the Southern Tier is one of five regions that could enter phase three of the reopening. 

In a release from the governor, he stated, “The team of global public health experts advising New York State on its reopening strategy has thoroughly reviewed the data for the five regions and cleared them to enter phase three.”

The Owego Steak House has plenty of seating for guests out back – another option as well is River Rock Diner, just down the road. (Photo by Wendy Post)

In a press brief received from Tioga County’s Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, she noted that phase 3 includes indoor restaurants and food services at 50 percent occupancy, and personal care services such as nail salons and tattoo parlors, and yard and garage sales. 

Chair Sauerbrey also reported that the State is allowing local municipalities to open public swimming pools and playgrounds at their discretion, while following State guidance as of June 11, 2020. 

“We’ve had the most informed, science-based reopening in the country and as we continue our phased reopening the numbers continue to go down,” Governor Cuomo said. 

Pictured, this writer, Wendy Post, gets ready to enjoy an outdoor lunch at Owego’s Parkview Hotel and Restaurant. A directive that allowed outdoor dining was authorized earlier in the month.

In the meantime, the numbers reported on Thursday by the county remained relatively flat, with 148 confirmed cases, to date; 57 Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine, 102 Recovered, and 24 Deaths. 

For further information, visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com, call the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, Find Facebook @Tioga County Public Health, Find Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene), call the Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line at 687-8623, the New York State Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19), and the Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline at (607) 354-0965.

