Phase 3 underway in Southern Tier Region 

Last week, the governor’s office, as well as the county legislature, announced that the Southern Tier is one of five regions that could enter phase three of the reopening.

In a release from the governor, he stated, “The team of global public health experts advising New York State on its reopening strategy has thoroughly reviewed the data for the five regions and cleared them to enter phase three.”

In a press brief received from Tioga County’s Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, she noted that phase 3 includes indoor restaurants and food services at 50 percent occupancy, and personal care services such as nail salons and tattoo parlors, and yard and garage sales.

Chair Sauerbrey also reported that the State is allowing local municipalities to open public swimming pools and playgrounds at their discretion, while following State guidance as of June 11, 2020.

“We’ve had the most informed, science-based reopening in the country and as we continue our phased reopening the numbers continue to go down,” Governor Cuomo said.

In the meantime, the numbers reported on Thursday by the county remained relatively flat, with 148 confirmed cases, to date; 57 Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine, 102 Recovered, and 24 Deaths.

