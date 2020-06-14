Readers’ Column for the week of June 14, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. To stay in line with our company’s political policy, we are withholding comments political in nature until after the June 23 Primary.

The Flags, walking or driving, on the right side, the Union should always be at “The peak on Pole or Staff.” The Flags on the bridge should face in to be correct. The Flags should be to the Right Side of the door from the house. U.S.M.C. Public Law 94-344

I’m an elderly lady and I have some blank cassette tapes, I’ll give them to anyone who wants them. My number is 748-2942.

To the person complaining about the mailman or woman not having stamps, well, they can run out of stamps. Here in Nichols the mailman I have is wonderful and sometimes he has stamps and sometimes he doesn’t because the person a few blocks ahead of me bought them all. Don’t yell at the mailman, he has a hard enough job as it is, sorting all this mail and getting it to us safely. Thank you mail people, you are one of the heroes! You helped us through this.

I want to thank all your readers for calling in about locations of chili dogs. I’m going to go enjoy one some today. I also have a comment about Route 434 and Route 17 West of Endicott; it’s terrible! Please patch or repave, do something about all the potholes on 434 and 17, that road is like a washboard.

I don’t know who your mail carrier is but immediately when this pandemic began our mail carrier put in an envelope from which we can order our stamps. She always has stamps on her. Now she has a car full of boxes because everyone is ordering, so her mail load has practically doubled. I’d like to offer a shout out to all mail carriers that continue to do their route during these hard times. We need to praise them and we need to thank them every time we see them. Sue is our mail carrier in Berkshire and we are so grateful to her. She’s not only a wonderful mail carrier; she is a very caring person on her route.

Thank you to Eric Templeton, an environmental conservation officer, who came to McMaster Street Saturday to rescue six baby skunks.

I’d like to know why the grass behind the Newark Valley Elementary School, between the fence and Elm Street is not mowed. It’s so tall I worry about ticks or rodents being in there.

To scare skunks off your property, try using “Bare Ground” coyote urine. Framingham, Massachusetts makes it. A hunting supply store should have it. Good luck.

I went to the most wonderful chicken barbeque at the Campville Fire Station on Saturday. We had half a chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, cabbage salad and a roll. Delicious! Also, they had a real nice bake sale with lots of things you don’t usually see at a bake sale, like pineapple upside down cake, banana bread and more. They served it right to our car! Well worth going to next time they have it.

There is a place for seniors to play card games at the Community Center in Owego on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. when this activity is allowable due to the virus.

If you’ve been missing church and would like to see services and you have a computer or cell phone, you can look on YouTube or contact the church you are interested in and ask them if there is a way to view it at home.

On Mother’s Day my son’s girlfriend picked up a dozen donuts for us and then today, Tuesday, my wife was getting some bagels for me at about 9 in the morning and the people in the car before us at the Dunkin Donuts in Apalachin paid for it. I think that’s a real nice thing! I’m not used to that. I think there should be more people like that. If those people see this in your column, I want to say thank you.

Why is everybody wound so tight? Try doing the speed limit. See what happens. What’s with all these comments about a chili dog?

Looking to buy and / or pick local strawberries. Any suggestions?

I’d like to share this. It is so refreshing that in the middle of many dark times, both in the Owego floods and this national crisis, that Wendy Post has continued to be a light to this community. Her kindness, humility, extensive knowledge, photos and involvement in so many activities here is a beacon for us all. Her recent article, “Kindness Matters,” about Charles Plater, was well written. We need to remember that all men and women are created in God’s image and they all have value.

Does anyone know places nearby where ATV and Dirt Bike owners are welcome to ride their vehicles? Please call me at (607) 239-3723.

Now that dentist offices are open, why is the Tioga County Dental Van not open? I need dental services and have been told it can’t open because it is too small an area. Please, let the Van open! It is not right to delay needed services forever! Let’s get with it Tioga County Health Department.

I’m looking for someone, preferably a person residing in Tioga County, who does re-upholstery. Please reply with a contact number. If not in our county, one to the east or south is fine.

It would be nice if parking violations were enforced in Owego. Does anyone know if Owego still picks up branches? I’ve seen some laying around for over a month, waiting to be gathered up and chipped.

When is the Tioga County Dental Van going to open? I need dental services. Thank you!