Vigil of Peace planned in Owego tonight

We were notified by Dylan Feliciano, an Owego resident and part of the Action Network, that a vigil service in memory of George Floyd and other victims of police brutality would take place at the Courthouse Square in Owego tonight, June 4 at 8:30 p.m.

In his message, Dylan stated, “This will be a peaceful event not only honoring those who have passed, but also to call for an end of violence between police and rioters.”

The group will meet in front of the Tioga County Courthouse where they will set up, say a few words, and deliver nine minutes of silence for victims of violence.

Afterwards, according to Feliciano, everyone will go home.

He also reminded folks that the pandemic is still happening, and recommended those attending wear masks and practice social distancing.

The Owego Pennysaver will be live tonight, covering this event.