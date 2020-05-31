Parade to send off Owego’s newest Marine on Sunday

Owego’s newest local Marine, Jason Kithcart, is set to depart for Parris Island on June 8 after being sworn into the United States Marine Corps on Nov. 5 of last year.

As a high school student, Kithcart was active in football, baseball and wrestling, and as a college student he recently completed a year of study in criminal justice at SUNY Broome.

In the community he was an active member of Athens Wesleyan Church, working each summer since the age of 14 at the Chambers Wesleyan Children’s Camp.

Having been interested in a military career for many years, Kithcart follows in the path of service of several Kithcart family members, including Harold Kithcart who served in the Navy during the Korean War and Ernest W. Kithcart, who fought in World War II, receiving a purple heart.

Kithcart has been employed over the past year at Original’s on Lake Street in Owego and on Sunday, May 31, his family, as well as his Original’s family, will wish him well during a military send off car parade.

Those wishing to participate in the car parade are encouraged to meet at 56 Main St. in the parking lot of the Tioga County office building at 1 p.m. The parade will then move down Lake Street where Kithcart will be standing outside of Original’s.