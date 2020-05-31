Calendar for the week of May 31, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

JUNE 4

Free Take Out Community Meal, every Thursday, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JUNE 5 and 6

CANCELED: The Joseph Kinney Memorial Catfish Derby, planned at Hickories Park, has been cancelled. The event is hosted by VVA Chapter 480.

JUNE 6

LIVE Family Scavenger Hunt, Free and open to Tioga County Residents only. Spots are limited to 15 families. Registration is required. Visit zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwrdeCsrzssGNef2sbB6x2D47ORBGnQm0OR.

Chicken BBQ, Campville Fire Department Station #1, $12 per meal. This is a drive-thru starting at noon.

JUNE 7

St. John’s Annual Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until gone, St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley, 1/2 chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans, roll and dessert, $10. Please do not get out of your car. Take-out only. Call 687-1068.

JUNE 8

Lounsberry Food Pantry, held noon to 3 at the Lounsberry United Methodist Church on the second Monday and third Saturday, E. River Road, Nichols. Serving Tioga Central School district residents.

JUNE 9

Tioga County Legislative Sixth Regular Meeting of 2020 will be held at 6 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego. All June committee meetings, work sessions and regular meeting will be held in-person with Legislative Committee members only with Zoom available to the public. Visit www.TiogaCountyNY.com for the schedule.

JUNE 11

Free Take Out Community Meal, every Thursday, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JUNE 13

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., The Village Green on Park Street, Newark Valley. Northern Tioga Chamber Fundraiser.

JUNE 17

Community Free Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Please do not get out of your car. Take-out only.

JUNE 18

Free Take Out Community Meal, every Thursday, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JUNE 20

Chicken BBQ, 4 to 6 p.m., drive-thru pick-up only (don’t leave your vehicle), Tioga Center United Methodist Church, 3022 State Route 17C. Vehicles enter from Higby Road. Includes 1/2 chicken, baked beans and coleslaw, cookie and roll. Freewill offering.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, held noon to 3 at the Lounsberry United Methodist Church on the second Monday and third Saturday, E. River Road, Nichols. Serving Tioga Central School district residents.

JUNE 21

Father’s Day Chicken BBQ, noon until gone, Owego Moose Lodge Pavilion, Goodrich Road, Owego. Cost is $10 per dinner, 1/2 chicken, macaroni or potato salad, baked beans, roll with butter, and a cookie. Pre-sale tickets are available at the Lodge Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and are highly recommended.

JUNE 22

LIVE Family Scavenger Hunt, Free and open to Tioga County Residents only. Spots are limited to 15 families. Registration is required. Go to Registration link for June 22: zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqduGuqzwuGNC4MBJnt82mKsD5PrdslFuV.

JUNE 25

Free Take Out Community Meal, every Thursday, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JULY 25

Tioga “Tunes” in Together for Fireworks, at dusk, watch from the Village of Newark Valley, the Trout Ponds, or the High School. Any donations appreciated to help with these fireworks, you can go to the GoFundMe link at www.gofundme.com/f/tioga-tunes-in-together-for-fireworks?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.

SEPTEMBER 18

Antique Show, noon to 5 p.m., North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187, Pa. Free admission. Call (607) 426-6276 for more information.