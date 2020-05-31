Governor announces dentists can reopen, statewide

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York dentists can reopen statewide tomorrow. Dentists’ offices will be subject to state guidance on best practices for safety and social distancing. The Governor also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. New cases, hospitalizations, intubations and deaths are all declining as of yesterday.

“The reduction in New York’s new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, intubations and other metrics represent tremendous progress from where we were,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have gone through hell and back – we are on the other side and it’s a lesson for all of us, and we need to stay vigilant as we reopen different parts of the state so that we don’t backslide. I am also authorizing dentists to resume their practices statewide starting tomorrow as long as they follow health and safety guidelines that the state is laying out and that we have been discussing with them.”

The Governor also confirmed 1,110 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 370,770 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 370,770 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 1,860 17 Allegany 45 0 Broome 566 5 Cattaraugus 88 1 Cayuga 91 1 Chautauqua 84 1 Chemung 137 0 Chenango 133 1 Clinton 95 0 Columbia 387 4 Cortland 41 0 Delaware 79 0 Dutchess 3,909 10 Erie 6,070 56 Essex 37 1 Franklin 22 0 Fulton 208 1 Genesee 202 2 Greene 238 0 Hamilton 5 0 Herkimer 108 1 Jefferson 74 0 Lewis 20 0 Livingston 119 1 Madison 316 5 Monroe 2,942 33 Montgomery 91 2 Nassau 40,396 89 Niagara 1,037 17 NYC 203,303 552 Oneida 1,027 21 Onondaga 2,170 37 Ontario 207 1 Orange 10,406 17 Orleans 229 1 Oswego 109 1 Otsego 72 1 Putnam 1,252 4 Rensselaer 491 5 Rockland 13,151 23 Saratoga 480 3 Schenectady 689 3 Schoharie 50 0 Schuyler 11 0 Seneca 58 0 St. Lawrence 204 2 Steuben 241 0 Suffolk 39,643 111 Sullivan 1,387 12 Tioga 130 2 Tompkins 164 3 Ulster 1,685 7 Warren 255 0 Washington 235 0 Wayne 115 2 Westchester 33,481 52 Wyoming 86 2 Yates 39 0