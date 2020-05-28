National event recognizes our hometown heroes

The 46th annual National EMS Week was recognized May 17-23. The occasion, first proclaimed in 1974 by then President Gerald Ford, extends thanks to EMS personnel for the critical work they perform while safeguarding the health and safety of their communities.

Here in Tioga County, EMS provides a vital service every day, and many who make personal sacrifices as well as put their own health at risk. Since COVID-19, EMS and other medical providers have been put on high alert to further extend their efforts. A couple of Tioga County groups adopted the mantra, “Stay home because we can’t.”

Tioga County EMS Coordinator, Rebecca Roden, remarked, “EMS Week is a time to say thank you and to recognize that our EMS are ever-vigilant by risking their lives for people they don’t know,” adding, “We thank all of our volunteers and paid staff for all they do!”

Often, Roden said, EMS personnel do not ask for anything in return, yet since COVID-19 has challenged the entire medical system in profound ways, it’s important that EMS look out for each other, and, “De-stress and take time for themselves and their own well-being.”

COVID-19 has, Roden said, “Put provider mental health on the forefront,” adding, “When dealing with a COVID patient, our EMS are worried, too, if they will take it home.”

Tioga County’s Office of Emergency Services, comprised of Director Mike Simmons and Deputy Director Robert Williams, along with Roden, coordinates efforts to prepare and respond to emergency situations as well as support multiple programs, including education and training, to assist fire departments, emergency squads and first responder units in the county. Their work is far-reaching, which also includes assistance to nursing homes, medical facilities and more.

Roden took on the role of EMS Coordinator in May of 2019, and is a long-time volunteer firefighter for Southside Fire Company. Firefighting is all in the family, too. Roden and her husband are both second-generation firefighters, and their two children are now third generation firefighters.

In addition to facilitating daily functions of the EMS Coordinator role, Roden is a contact for information and resources, and oversees education, just to name a few. Roden often finds herself out on the “front line,” too, such as occasions that involve multiple patients or extenuating circumstances. One in particular, she noted, was the Taylor Garbage fire that occurred earlier this year.

Since COVID-19, a number of priorities have been shifted. On the State level, Roden shared a comment by Steven Dziura, N.Y.S. Department of Health Deputy Director of the Bureau of EMS, “This pandemic has forever changed the face of EMS in New York State.”

“The beginning was a bit bumpy, there was a lag,” Roden said, and referring to working with the State to get personal protective equipment in the hands of providers, continued, “But we’re staying on top of it and it’s been going pretty seamlessly since.”

There are 13 agencies that provide EMS coverage throughout Tioga County, which includes the Town of Owego Fire District / Campville, Owego EMS/OFD, Apalachin Fire Department, Candor Emergency Squad, Tioga Center EMS, Lockwood Fire Company, Nichols EMS, Spencer EMS, Berkshire EMS, Weltonville, as well as coverage by Maine Emergency (Newark Valley and Richford areas) and Greater Valley EMS.

Providers range from basic EMTs to paramedics, volunteers to paid staff, with some locations fully staffed 24/7.

For additional information about Tioga County’s Emergency Services group, visit https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/emergency-services/.

Roden remarked that traditional EMS Week activities have been sidelined due to COVID-19. She invites the public to view posts celebrating local EMS on the Facebook page, “Tioga County Emergency Services.”

Roden noted that several of the photos shared for this story were taken “Pre-COVID-19,” so some feature EMS without personal protective equipment.