Governor Cuomo issues order authorizing businesses to deny entry to those not wearing masks or face coverings

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today issued an Executive Order authorizing businesses to deny entry to individuals who do not wear masks or face-coverings.

Governor Cuomo also announced a partnership with Rosie Perez and Chris Rock, who will help New York State build communication and education on the importance of wearing a mask and social distancing and the availability of testing and healthcare in the state.

The Governor also announced that New York State will distribute 1 million masks to New York City’s hardest-hit neighborhoods today. The state has already distributed more than 8 million masks across New York City, including to NYCHA developments, food banks, churches and homeless shelters.

New York State maintains a comprehensive testing network throughout the state, including more than 225 sites in New York City. New York’s extensive testing, the state currently conducts tens of thousands of tests per day, now allows the government to pinpoint the state’s hardest-hit neighborhoods for additional supplies and other aid.

The Governor also announced that the MTA will pilot the use of proven UV light technology to kill COVID-19 in subway cars and crew facilities. The MTA currently cleans and disinfects trains every day.

“I’ve been working to communicate this message about masks and how effective they are. They are deceptively effective, they are amazingly effective. And we’ve made them mandatory in public settings, public transportation, et cetera,” Governor Cuomo said.

He added, “But when we’re talking about reopening stores and places of business, we’re giving the store owners the right to say, if you’re not wearing a mask, you can’t come in. That store owner has the right to protect themselves. That store owner has a right to protect the other patrons in that store. You don’t want to wear a mask, fine. But you don’t then have a right to then go into that store if that store owner doesn’t want you to.”

Finally, the Governor confirmed 1,768 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 366,733 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 366,733 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 1,814 18 Allegany 45 0 Broome 545 17 Cattaraugus 85 3 Cayuga 84 4 Chautauqua 81 3 Chemung 136 0 Chenango 126 1 Clinton 95 0 Columbia 380 0 Cortland 39 0 Delaware 78 0 Dutchess 3,867 20 Erie 5,886 76 Essex 36 0 Franklin 20 0 Fulton 200 2 Genesee 197 2 Greene 236 5 Hamilton 5 0 Herkimer 106 1 Jefferson 72 0 Lewis 20 0 Livingston 118 0 Madison 310 0 Monroe 2,824 33 Montgomery 82 0 Nassau 40,140 106 Niagara 984 12 NYC 201,051 1,083 Oneida 959 30 Onondaga 2054 21 Ontario 201 3 Orange 10,325 33 Orleans 212 2 Oswego 107 2 Otsego 70 1 Putnam 1,236 9 Rensselaer 469 3 Rockland 13,076 29 Saratoga 468 3 Schenectady 676 3 Schoharie 49 0 Schuyler 11 0 Seneca 56 1 St. Lawrence 201 1 Steuben 241 0 Suffolk 39,359 101 Sullivan 1,351 11 Tioga 126 2 Tompkins 156 1 Ulster 1,658 13 Warren 253 1 Washington 231 3 Wayne 112 2 Westchester 33,293 107 Wyoming 82 0 Yates 39 0