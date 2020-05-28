Governor Cuomo issues order authorizing businesses to deny entry to those not wearing masks or face coverings

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today issued an Executive Order authorizing businesses to deny entry to individuals who do not wear masks or face-coverings. 

Governor Cuomo also announced a partnership with Rosie Perez and Chris Rock, who will help New York State build communication and education on the importance of wearing a mask and social distancing and the availability of testing and healthcare in the state.

The Governor also announced that New York State will distribute 1 million masks to New York City’s hardest-hit neighborhoods today. The state has already distributed more than 8 million masks across New York City, including to NYCHA developments, food banks, churches and homeless shelters.

New York State maintains a comprehensive testing network throughout the state, including more than 225 sites in New York City. New York’s extensive testing, the state currently conducts tens of thousands of tests per day, now allows the government to pinpoint the state’s hardest-hit neighborhoods for additional supplies and other aid.

The Governor also announced that the MTA will pilot the use of proven UV light technology to kill COVID-19 in subway cars and crew facilities. The MTA currently cleans and disinfects trains every day.

“I’ve been working to communicate this message about masks and how effective they are. They are deceptively effective, they are amazingly effective. And we’ve made them mandatory in public settings, public transportation, et cetera,” Governor Cuomo said. 

He added, “But when we’re talking about reopening stores and places of business, we’re giving the store owners the right to say, if you’re not wearing a mask, you can’t come in. That store owner has the right to protect themselves. That store owner has a right to protect the other patrons in that store. You don’t want to wear a mask, fine. But you don’t then have a right to then go into that store if that store owner doesn’t want you to.”

Finally, the Governor confirmed 1,768 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 366,733 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 366,733 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

1,814

18

Allegany

45

0

Broome

545

17

Cattaraugus

85

3

Cayuga

84

4

Chautauqua

81

3

Chemung

136

0

Chenango

126

1

Clinton

95

0

Columbia

380

0

Cortland

39

0

Delaware

78

0

Dutchess

3,867

20

Erie

5,886

76

Essex

36

0

Franklin

20

0

Fulton

200

2

Genesee

197

2

Greene

236

5

Hamilton

5

0

Herkimer

106

1

Jefferson

72

0

Lewis

20

0

Livingston

118

0

Madison

310

0

Monroe

2,824

33

Montgomery

82

0

Nassau

40,140

106

Niagara

984

12

NYC

201,051

1,083

Oneida

959

30

Onondaga

2054

21

Ontario

201

3

Orange

10,325

33

Orleans

212

2

Oswego

107

2

Otsego

70

1

Putnam

1,236

9

Rensselaer

469

3

Rockland

13,076

29

Saratoga

468

3

Schenectady

676

3

Schoharie

49

0

Schuyler

11

0

Seneca

56

1

St. Lawrence

201

1

Steuben

241

0

Suffolk

39,359

101

Sullivan

1,351

11

Tioga

126

2

Tompkins

156

1

Ulster

1,658

13

Warren

253

1

Washington

231

3

Wayne

112

2

Westchester

33,293

107

Wyoming

82

0

Yates

39

0
