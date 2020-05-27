‘Phased and Confused’

As businesses began to reopen last week, and with restrictions set in place, many small business owners had more questions than answers. As the pandemic continues, the reopening comes layered with regulations put in place for a slow opening that will allow for commerce to continue, while keeping the community safe.

Retail businesses were given the green light last week to open, but it was for drive-thru only. According to government officials, small businesses, such as those in Owego, were only allowed to accept online and telephone orders, and then pick up or drive-thru by an individual. Sanitary protocols apply as well, such as face coverings and hand-sanitizer.

At Lily’s Style Loft in Owego, drive-thru shopping began with the Region’s opening of Phase 1 on May 15.

“We post on our Facebook Page, and then allow pick up or free local delivery,” said Theresa Lepkowski, the Front Street store’s owner.

Last week, Lepkowski was working out a plan for a hopeful full opening in Phase 2, expected to begin on May 29. Lepkowski is aiming for a June 1 opening.

Right now, the store is offering spring and summer items. As part of her opening plan, the store will be limited to customers, and sanitization is also a priority.

According to Lepkowski, if someone tries on an outfit and decides they don’t want it, they will isolate the outfit for several days and sanitize it prior to it being placed back out of the rack.

Lepkowski is also thinking of building private entry into her plan, possibly Monday through Wednesday, where people can call ahead to come in and privately browse.

“We want people to feel safe and to get back out and do some shopping,” said Lepkowski.

In the meantime, she’s taking one day at a time as she has done throughout the pandemic.

Down the road, and at the Gateway Center, Developer Bruce Nelson is working to grow the downtown district, and is building a new shop that will have all the social distance trimmings, and allow for its patrons to take in the river views and all that downtown Owego has to offer.

Nelson is currently transforming the shop, vacated by Hygge Home, who has since moved across the road and next to The Owego Pennysaver, into an old-fashioned soda fountain shop.

With a street view and access to the large visitor center’s porch that overlooks Owego’s Riverwalk, Nelson felt it was a good fit.

“People are doing so many outdoor activities right now, like walking, so this was a perfect fit,” said Nelson. “Families can come downtown and visit an old fashioned soda fountain shop, and then browse the shops downtown or even walk along the Riverwalk,” he added.

The new store is being designed with social distancing in mind, with a separate entrance and exit, and easy access to the downtown amenities. Nelson feels you have to be creative during hard times.

“We’re doing our part,” said Nelson, adding, “This will add one more attraction.”

Even further down Front Street, and at The Black Cat Gallery, Janelle Malia and Chris Knickerbocker were recently working to rearrange, and clear for more distance between racks and in the aisles.

“We’re redecorating to accommodate space,” said Malia.

The Black Cat plans to officially open on June 1 with the appropriate protocols in place, she explained, adding that plenty of gloves and wipes are on hand.

One particular product offered through The Black Cat Gallery recently became a highly sought item during the pandemic, Banditz.

These soft face coverings can be worn several different ways, and come in a variety of sizes. Black Cat Gallery artists comprise the retail operation; Banditz line, which can now be found in several shops downtown, was created by artist Paula Leab – a MetalSmith by trade.

Like everyone else, however, Malia is working on a plan to reopen, and is very hopeful for the June 1 date.

Malia also noted that Tioga County’s team at Economic Development and Planning has been very helpful, every step of the way.

“We’ve gotten some great information,” Malia added.

As far as the pandemic, Malia said everyone was just in shock, really.

“It was abrupt,” she said, adding, “Everything just stopped.”

Malia also shared about a free COVID-19 program that is offering a 4-part series to help small businesses pivot to meet the next normal.

You can visit http://www2.sunybroome.edu/conted/eac/ to learn more.

We also have more information about the phased openings in this week’s County brief.

Small Businesses can find more resources at www.tiogacountyny.com/programs-agencies/covid19/ or by visiting https://forward.ny.gov.