OA District to hold School Board Election and Budget Vote

The Governor ordered that the June 9 Budget and Board Election be held by absentee voting only. Consequently, the district has been engaged in due diligence to administer the budget process accordingly.

It is important to note that Owego Apalachin does not do registration voting, it does poll voting. All voters registered with the Board of Elections in Tioga County will receive an absentee ballot by mail. All ballots must be returned to the District Office no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9.

If you are not a registered voter, but qualify to vote in a School Election, you can request an absentee ballot by emailing vote@oacsd.org. One will be mailed to your address.

You are a Qualified Voter if you are 18 years of age as of June 9, 2020 and are a resident of the United States and have lived in the Owego Apalachin Central School District for at least 30 days prior to the day of the vote.

Official Public Virtual Budget Hearing

The district will hold its Official Public Budget Hearing virtually on May 26 at 6 p.m. via Live Stream on their YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipQf4aLbflU) and district website (www.oacsd.org). Questions about the proposed budget can be sent in using the Chat feature on the Live YouTube Feed, or by emailing dateline@oacsd.org.

A digital version of the OA Budget Newsletter and more information is available online at https://www.oacsd.org/2020-2021BudgetInfo.aspx.