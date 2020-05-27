Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of May 24, 2020

Hey guys! I’m Chloe and the staff says I’m the sweetest girl! I’m a 2-year-old special needs kitty. I have some nerve damage on my back end.

Don’t worry, though! I’m getting around very well, but it can be difficult for me sometimes. I also have accidents sometimes, so I need an owner who can be very understanding.

The staff believes that I cannot feel when I have to go to the bathroom sometimes and so it just happens; however, in the past month I’ve had fewer accidents!

The staff is working really hard with me and closely with the veterinarians to try and treat and help me regain strength and feeling in my lower back. I am a sweet, cuddle bug that loves attention.

I also like to run around to the best of my ability and play! I like to chase rattle balls and really anything that moves! I’d like to think I would be a wonderful companion for the right person!

If you’re interested in me, I hope I’ll see you soon at Stray Haven!

Adoption fee for cats is $75 and includes up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, dewormer, FIV/FeLV testing and spay/neuter at the clinic.

Adoption fee for adult dogs is $160 and includes a microchip, up-to-date Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines, dewormer, and spay / neuter at the clinic.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly if you would like to meet Chloe, or any other furry companions in search of a home.

You can also view adoptable pets online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com.

Contact them to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay / Neuter at (607)-565-2859.