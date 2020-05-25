On Monday, May 25, a Veterans parade took place in downtown Owego. While those participating were not able to get out of their cars, it was a nice opportunity to recognize and honor those that made the supreme sacrifice to preserve our freedoms.
At 8:15 a.m., Mary Beth Jones and JoAnn Walter read less than 5,000 honored names by cemetery Live on Facebook. A Service of Remembrance took place on WEBO 1330.
Click on the thumbnail to enlarge the photo and then click the back button to return to the gallery.
Be the first to comment on "Memorial Day celebrated with veterans parade"