Memorial Day celebrated with veterans parade

On Monday, May 25, a Veterans parade took place in downtown Owego. While those participating were not able to get out of their cars, it was a nice opportunity to recognize and honor those that made the supreme sacrifice to preserve our freedoms.

At 8:15 a.m., Mary Beth Jones and JoAnn Walter read less than 5,000 honored names by cemetery Live on Facebook. A Service of Remembrance took place on WEBO 1330.

Click on the thumbnail to enlarge the photo and then click the back button to return to the gallery.

































































