Memorial Day celebrated with veterans parade

Taps played at the Veteran’s Memorial ￼in Owego, N.Y. by retired Marine Corps Master Sergeant and 1983 OFA graduate Steven Palinosky.

Posted By: Wendy Post May 25, 2020

On Monday, May 25, a Veterans parade took place in downtown Owego. While those participating were not able to get out of their cars, it was a nice opportunity to recognize and honor those that made the supreme sacrifice to preserve our freedoms.

Owego’s Memorial Day Veterans Parade

At 8:15 a.m., Mary Beth Jones and JoAnn Walter read less than 5,000 honored names by cemetery Live on Facebook. A Service of Remembrance took place on WEBO 1330.

