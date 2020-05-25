Readers’ Column for the week of May 24, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Due to limited space, we have removed comments that exceeded the amount of space allowable to print them. Thus, a reminder to keep your comment brief, that way we can print more!

Inmates in the Tioga County Jail and surrounding correctional facilities are suffering too. No visitation or programs makes a bad stay worse. That isn’t to mention the terrible food or the over-priced commissary and phone calls!

~

The Candor elderly housing tenants wish to thank each and everyone involved for the delicious chicken BBQ dinner on Mother’s Day. Especially Laura and Carolyn, thank you!

~

Do we really need all these coronavirus numbers printed every day in the local paper? Are we going to start numbering cancer deaths, heart attack deaths, and emphysema deaths? What do we need all these numbers for?

~

I am sick and tired of getting cable bills that keep jumping up. Within the last nine months my bill went up four times. My goodness, where are our politicians? Oh, that’s right; they’re in the tank.

~

Outlaw telemarketers!

~

I don’t want to take the spotlight off of Sasquatch that was found on Glenmary Drive, but last night I saw some people walking a goose on Lake Street.

~

There’s no doubt in my mind this COVID-19 Virus was man made in China and was designed to wipe out the entire world. They always wanted to destroy the world and take over the world.

~

Cuomo is ruining New York State, keeping it closed until June 15? What an empty-headed dimwit! Vote him out! I rest my case.

~

I would like to see law enforcement start enforcing the no parking area in front of the Big Dipper. The DOT had installed those signs in order to make sure it was clear for people exiting the businesses.

~

To the person who wanted to know where they could get a chili dog, how about cooking up your own hot dog, going to the grocery store and buying a can of chili to put on top of it? Second, the fire departments are probably giving away more masks. In Apalachin I got five masks in a package. Third, the can redemption centers are open. The one in Owego near KFC is open.

~

To the person who called in a couple weeks ago about getting rid of appliances, call 687-8274, that’s the Broome County landfill. On certain days they do take Tioga County residents. Taylor Transfer on Glenmary Drive is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and they take some of that stuff too. Appliances and batteries, I would call Weitsman’s on Main Street, they will probably take those.

~

In response to the person looking for chili dogs, on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can get free chilidogs and soup at Haven of Rest Ministries on North Avenue.

~

The Redemption Center in Newark Valley on Whig Street is open from Tuesday to Saturday and they are willing to accept cans and bottles back from anyone that wants to bring them in. They will put the money towards Project Neighbor if you ask them to. It’s a wonderful way to help a local non-profit that really could use the extra money to help with all the hungry people this time of the year.

~

The person looking to get a chili dog, you can go to the A&W on Fifth Avenue in Owego, they have them there.

~

It’s a bright sunny morning on Sunday and I just want to say something positive for once amidst all of this nonsense and the lies from Washington and everything. I had a piece of mail that went to a stranger’s mailbox. That individual took the time and made an effort to bring the mail to me personally and not send it back through the system, which she didn’t have to do. To her, if she is a reader, thank you very much. Hopefully people will get the idea that it really isn’t that bad at this time, all we’ve got to do is treat each other nice and do things for people and not expect anything.

~

Even though I’m killing myself by wearing a mask and breathing in all the carbon dioxide, I kind of like the mask. It’s hiding my wrinkles around my mouth and it’s hiding my double chin. Even though I’m hurting my lungs and will probably end up with a respiratory illness (even though I’m quite healthy), I am breathing in the carbon dioxide and wearing a mask like Prince Cuomo says I should be, but he’s such an idiot. He just does not get it.

~

I want to thank the Owego Community Center for offering lunches every day to the senior citizens of the area. It has made a big difference in my life. By the way, the broccoli salad is divine. Thank you for taking care of us!

~

The callers who make anti Cuomo comments face an uphill battle at election time because he buys millions of New York City votes with giveaway programs funded by your upstate tax dollars. Vote him out!

~

Someone called in about chilidogs, Sonic carries them, Big Dipper ice cream Apalachin has them, and the A&W in Owego also has them.

~

I believe China has the so-called COVID-19 virus and they can release it on the United States or any country, even the whole world like they did before at any time. This is China’s so-called ace in the hole.

~

I’m calling regarding the person wanting a small vehicle. Call 565-7147.

~

Just sending out a big thank you to the Berkshire road crew. They did a really good job on our road, and we really appreciate it. Thanks, guys,for all your hard work all year long.

~

Sasquatch is back again! I saw him on Devil’s Elbow and he had cigarettes and a bud light. He tried to flag us down but we just had to drive faster. At least he was wearing a mask and social distancing.

~

In order to make this column a little more positive, I thought I would tell something that was a good news story. We recently ordered a lot of sandwiches from the Owego Kitchen to be taken to a nursing home. Not only was everything ready on time, they individually boxed each item so the people could just pick it up and not have to be in the room together a lot. We took it to the nursing home and they were just thrilled! The Owego Kitchen, I know has done a lot to feed people in the Owego area during this pandemic and I think anything we can do to support them, we should. They represent Owego well.

~

I asked the reader who called in saying 87 percent of New Yorkers approve of Governor Cuomo, where did they get that statistic? CNN fake news from Chris Cuomo perhaps? Obviously fake news, totally erroneous!

~

I suggest we have mail delivery on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. But you know who will fight me on that? The Postal Workers Union, save money.

~

First of all let me say I look forward to getting my Pennysaver every week and the reason I’m calling today is because on Sunday my husband had gone to Price Chopper in Owego, on his way home he lost the cancelled check they always give you back because we always pay by check and the receipt from Price Chopper. We were very, very worried about it and today in the mail it got returned to me from some very wonderful person, obviously from the Owego area. There was no return address so I hope that she reads the Pennysaver like I do every week. Thank you to the person who mailed me the check and receipt to people in Apalachin. We appreciate it very much!

~

As long as there are people who don’t want to comply with the same rules that we all must follow, our lives will never get back to normal. None of us like to wear a mask out in public but it’s something we all must do if we want to get control of this virus. This new way of life could be with us for a long time. I don’t know about those who don’t want to follow the rules, I, for one, would like to get back to family gatherings, holiday celebrations with family, and our children and grandchildren’s school sporting events that we as parents and grandparents have always made such an important part of our lives. Think about the effects this has had on our children. So let’s do the right thing and get back to the old way of living and carry on from there.

~

New York State has a return deposit charge on carbonated beverage containers. Many of the stores that sell these products are no longer accepting returns for a refund. There is one location that is accepting any containers that require a deposit and is issuing refunds: the Can Man on Olive Street in Johnson City. They are accepting any deposit cans and plastic and glass bottles and are issuing refunds right there.

~

Do not listen to the Facebook rumors. A Board of Education CANNOT eliminate the tax cap. It’s a state law.

~

You can get a chili dog at A&W. Or Sonic if you want to drive to Binghamton.

~

At a time when our state is billions of dollars in debt before the pandemic started, people that always took care of their own needs are going to food banks and small businesses are closed, our governor has given a 12 percent raise to himself. That is an increase of $21,000 a year while businesses are losing their livelihood and they can’t make it up just by opening two or two and a half months later. I understand why we had to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus, but it is time to allow people to start returning to work and for us to be able to get a haircut and have dental appointments and other essential appointments. We can choose to stay home if we want, but we need some freedom.

~

We are in the midst of the pandemic, which is going to go on for quite a while. Without a vaccine we have to rely on other methods for protection against the spread. That spread comes primarily from small particle spray from a cough or sneeze that can travel as much as two meters (about two feet – hence the separation requirements). In addition to using hand sanitizers, the best method for now is to wear a facemask that blocks any spray from someone else to you, or a possible spray from you that could be passed on to others. Unfortunately, I see more and more people, who when they do wear a facemask, fail to cover their nose, making the mask useless. So to all of you out there, please wear a mask and make sure it covers your nose and mouth: for your protection and that of others.

~

In response to the comment about Spencer’s increased tax assessment. How would you like an increase of $60,000 on property that has only had upkeep on it in the last 10 years? The house was purchased for less than $80,000 19 years ago. Now bringing it up to $170,000. Here we are in a pandemic, a lot of us unemployed, lost our health insurance for our families. Food prices are increasing, if you can even find the normal stuff on the shelves. We have been staying at home and trying to cope, caring for and teaching our children (who do not understand what is happening). This was the last thing the property owners of Spencer needed. Where is the justification in these outrageous increases?

~

If you don’t like your assessment increase, too bad. You keep these people in office for years and years. There is never an improvement in the Town. Business is not encouraged, and junk piles up while the board does nothing.

~

I see Cuomo’s rating is 87 percent. Hitler was at 90 percent and Kim Jung Un is 100 percent. Must be using the same pollster.

~

“Why would anyone wear a mask. Masks are mandated by the government and suppress my rights.” Wake up you mask haters. Be proud to be free and reject this oppression. But wait, what if I infect someone, will I be responsible? What if they die, am I a murderer? If I get sick, will my insurance pay for my care? Should healthcare workers treat me because of my stupidity? Maybe I should just be responsible and protect everyone.

~

I have the makings of a good dog kennel. If interested, call Jim at 687-4674.

~

The successor to MY commander- in- chief, President Harry Truman, says I can get COVID-19 testing anytime I want it. Where do I get it in Owego, N.Y.?

National Political Viewpoints

Stupid talk from Trump again this past Sunday. He’s saying that Obama was a grossly incompetent president. Trump’s playbook is going after previous presidents. I wish he’d just do his job already! If he was really into his job like he is into tweeting and rallying, he should have started to do something in January when he was told about a pandemic and did nothing; some people would be alive today.

~

Newsflash! Under President Trump and Jared Kushner, the U.S. now has a surplus of ventilators. General Motors, Ford and General Electric have produced ventilators at warp speed. The New York Times will not print this amazing achievement. Ventilators are now on their way to India, England, Pakistan, Ecuador, and many other countries in need. You will also not hear that Ivanka Trump’s $1.2 billion Farmers to Families program is a great success.

~

The fake news media and their democrat lackies are the enemy of the people. They are using the virus to make people commit financial suicide. Those people, in other words, 99 percent, will not die from the virus. The fatality rate for people under 60 is less than one percent or less than the common flu. Cuomo caused about 20,000 seniors to die by ordering virus patients to be housed in nursing homes without the proper care. People are dying from cancer, heart disease, stress, etc., because governments in the blue states have suspended treatment and operations. We need to act smarter and we need to pull out of this imposed quarantine.

~

Scandals are what have been defying the Obama years. Fittingly his name says it all – it’s an obamanation.

~

You republicans in Tioga County really get to me. You guys are complaining left and right about Cuomo trying to save your bacon, and meanwhile Trump is killing us. You guys have got your priorities twisted. No wonder they call the GOP the twisted party. How dumb can you guys get, just trying to save your life.

~

The caller who thinks President Trump is destroying the post office is smoking something good, and I’m simply chopping at the bit to vote for him in November. Trump landslide 2020, mark my words!

~

Donald Trump is way out matched when dealing with Nancy Pelosi and she is absolutely right, he is morbidly obese.

~

The Marxist socialist governors are using the Wuhan virus to accomplish many of their stated goals. Emptying jails is one goal, more authoritarian control is another and can free criminals, but don’t you go swimming or cut someone’s hair or open a gift. In some states like Colorado you are as likely to get the virus and die, as you are likely to be killed by a released criminal. At least in democrat run states the inmates are surely running the asylum.

~

So Chris Cuomo goes after President Trump for not wearing a mask, BUT while Chris Cuomo was diagnosed with COVID-19 he was caught leaving his home and visiting another home down in the New York City area. Please explain to me how that is possible. Cuomo must be defeated, his brother must leave CNN, and they should retire on the back porch and sit with Hillary, Schumer, Pelosi and all the others and just sit back and let the republicans run our state.

~

Tens of thousands of lies, childish name-calling, rudeness to people who ask legitimate questions, firing people who are trying to do the right thing, and on and on and on. If our children lie or call people names, we tell them it is wrong. Our President is a terrible example with the way he acts. With any luck, we only have to deal with it for seven more months.

~

People hire illegals every day. Get over yourself.

~

I guess all those ICE raids that arrest illegals at businesses are fake news because no one actually hires illegals.

~

Reader, suppose you were an idiot. And suppose you were a member of Congress. But I repeat myself. — Mark Twain

~

Looks like the chickens are coming home to roost on what some jokingly refer to as the Obama / Biden / Clinton administration. Guess maybe all the principal players, Brennan, Comey, Clapper, and the rest of the cabal need to “lawyer up” as they say.

~

Democrats just passed a bill to do proxy voting. They don’t want to work. They don’t believe in leading from the front. If Democrats want to tele-work, help them find new jobs in November. Because they shouldn’t be in Congress.

~

I finally understand why I don’t understand Donald Trump. It’s a game simply about winning. Deaths and vaccines mean nothing. Deaths are numbers and that’s why he said, if we don’t test there will be no cases. My problem is I care and am empathetic to others, something he definitely lacks. He wants to reopen the country with or without a vaccine. I want the country opened too, but safely. His concern now is the economy, not the health of the country. This may come back to bite him.

~

You’ve got to laugh the way some of these Socialist Democrat governors are playing their hand, demonstrating how much they like power and control. Governors like those of New York State, Michigan, California and others are demonstrating why people will vote against anyone representing the Socialist Democrats in ANY future election. Keep it up! Your reward is coming in your next election.