Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week for the week of May 24, 2020

This fuzz ball has a lot in common with Sasquatch. When she sees a human she runs away. Probably for a good reason. She showed up one Saturday morning in March 2018 with about five other cats that were dropped off at the end of my driveway in broad daylight.

They were not in carriers, they were just released in front of my house because I rescued cats and, therefore, the people who released them assumed that I would ‘rescue’ them. The woman across the street came over and asked me if a bunch of my cats escaped because if they didn’t then someone just dropped off about six in my driveway. At that point they had all wandered away.

Sadly they were released in March and it was cold and they were indoor cats. I was up all night that night trying to trap them. They were fighting and crying; it was not a good night.

I didn’t know exactly how many there were, but I caught six. This little girl, named Sissy, was probably around six or eight months old. She has been shy but is getting more skittish as she gets older.

She has a low tolerance for humanity, and no matter how hard I try to befriend her she runs the other way. She likes the other cats well enough so as long as I don’t try and touch her; she is content to be where she is.

My little Sissy is probably going to grow old here.

If you would like to donate to help me take care of the kitties that other people throw away, you could send your donations to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.