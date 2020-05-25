Lockheed Martin to build MH-60R’s for India

Lockheed Martin shared exciting program news effective May 14, which positively impacts the company’s Owego, N.Y. facility.

The U.S. Navy announced that India has become the fourth international country to add Lockheed Martin’s MH-60R helicopter to their fleet. India joins Australia, Denmark and Saudi Arabia in selecting the world’s most advance maritime helicopter.

Tom Kane, director of Sikorsky Naval Helicopter Programs, gave an overview with local news media during a live Zoom meeting on May 15.

Kane remarked, “A contract was signed on May 14 with the U.S. Navy for 24 MH-60R helicopters, a $900 million-plus contract.” The original Letter of Acceptance had been signed in February.

Kane explained that a rapid delivery initiative would deliver the first MH-60R to India in the spring of next year. Work on the MH-60R starts out in Troy, Alabama, and is then trucked to Stratford, Connecticut, with a final stop in Owego.

Kane further explained that the company made a decision to continue the build process while awaiting the secure of contracts.

“We were able to leverage inventory to make modifications,” Kane said, which, in turn, he noted, allows for more rapid delivery.

Kane remarked, “Hundreds of employees in Owego are tied to this project,” adding, “Owego is the last stage of the build process where the helicopter is missionized with high-tech sensors and avionics.”

According to a Lockheed Martin news release, final completion is expected in September 2024, with 52 percent of the work to be accomplished at the Owego facility.

Kane commented, “We thank the government of India for its confidence in Sikorsky and look forward to supporting our partners in the Indian armed forces.”

The agreement builds on an existing 30-year relationship between Lockheed Martin and the Indian armed forces. Lockheed Martin’s presence in India includes industrial involvement and programs like the S-92, C-130, and F-21.

Kane stated, “The MH-60R (Romeo) multi-mission helicopter provides the Indian Navy with the most advanced anti-surface/anti-submarine warfare helicopter in operation today. Additionally, the MH-60R will provide the Indian Navy a vital capability in the Indo-Pacific region, and is ready for operations immediately upon delivery.”

According to Lockheed Martin, countries around the world have chosen the MH-60R for some of the most stalwart of Navy operations. The MH-60R can spot underwater enemies, detect and engage enemy threats, lifts heavy cargo, survives during extreme weather conditions, and can take off from anywhere, even the deck of a ship.

More details about MH-60R capabilities can be found here online at www.lockheedmartin.com/content/lockheed-martin/en-us/news/features/2020/why-5-countries-and-counting-choose-mh-60r.html.

When asked during the Zoom session if Lockheed Martin was also working with other countries, Kane replied, “Yes, we are excited about other countries that are interested in pursuing this aircraft.”

Kane went on to say that the U.S. Government had previously approved the sale of the Romeo to Greece and the Republic of Korea (South Korea), and remarked, “We are working right now with both of these countries.”

Regarding the Owego facility’s contributions going forward, Kane commented, “This is a pretty significant contract (the Indian Navy), and it really sustains the workforce in Owego for at least four to five years.”