Tioga County’s Memorial Day is Live and On-Air this year

Memorial Day, recognized this year on May 25, is a day of remembrance for those who have died in the military service of the United States. Originally called Decoration Day, it is a United States federal holiday.

The coronavirus pandemic cancelled Owego’s Memorial Day Parade and Service of Remembrance and the Post 1371 VFW Memorial Service at the Tioga County Veterans Memorial and “Flags In” for 2,000 plus veterans graves in Eastern and Northern Tioga County.

But the virus did not cancel Remembrance – the purpose of Memorial Day. And the Memorial Day ceremony will carry on this year, Live on WEBO’s Facebook Page on Monday for the roll call, and then on-air at WEBO for the service at 10 a.m.

American flags decorate both sides of the Court Street Bridge remembering Tioga County’s Fallen Heroes.

Wreaths are up at both the Tioga County Veterans Memorial and Tioga County Civil War Union Memorial to remember Fallen Heroes from all wars.

A memorial wreath will be cast into the Susquehanna River remembering Navy personnel lost at sea. It’ll also remember Owego and Tioga County’s first WWII casualty Seaman Delmar Dale Sibley still entombed on the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor since December 7, 1941.

Many citizens will stay home and not gather downtown, on the parade route streets or at the Courthouse Square in Owego.

But an abundance of American flags from porches and businesses will show respect and honor for Tioga County’s Fallen Heroes. Our American flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.

Consider taking the time you would stand and wait for the parade and utilize it to teach your children the meaning of Memorial Day. Explain what is meant by “May we never forget freedom isn’t free” and why we are the “home of the free, because of the brave.”

Sometime during the day make a private visit to a veterans grave. Practice social distancing. Take a flower or poppy. Read aloud the military marker. Proudly say the veteran’s name. Thank the veteran for his service and sacrifice.

An annual Memorial Day morning remembrance many people miss because of its 8:15 a.m. start time is the Final Roll Call of Deceased Tioga County veterans buried in 68 local cemeteries. The Book of Remembrance was a labor of love by Vietnam Combat Veteran Chet and Anita Harding.

Live at 8:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. watch on Facebook Live, through WEBO, as Mary Beth Jones and JoAnn Walter read less than 5,000 honored names by cemetery.

Live at 10 a.m. on WEBO AM and its four FM Tioga County Translators, the traditional Service of Remembrance will take place. Brief profiles of the Fallen Heroes will tell where they made the supreme sacrifice. Life Scout Ryan Trenchard earned an Eagle for his service project.

Director Mike Middaugh of the Tioga County Veterans Office prepares a Roll Call of Veterans who died since last Veterans Day.

A proud Army Mom and Gold Star Mother, Barbara Bilbrey, whose son Charlie was killed in action in Iraq 11 years ago, will share emotional remembrances.

Normally she and her husband Charlie travel to Savannah, Ga. for the Warrior Walk, as Fort Stewart pays special tribute to Fallen Heroes who trained there.

Unable to do “Flags In” at St. Patrick’s Cemetery where her son is buried, she’ll offer thoughts of what she says to the Youth Group of St. Patrick’s and Blessed Trinity before they place 300 flags on veteran graves.

Here are military deaths in America’s major wars: Afghanistan 2,351, Iraq 4,412, Persian Gulf 383, Vietnam 58,220, Korean 36,574, World War II 291,557, World War One 53, 402, Civil War 498,332 and American Revolution 4,435.

“Flags In” refers to the ceremony of flag placement on Memorial Day – a tradition first observed in 1868, three years after the end of the Civil War – at Arlington National Cemetery.

After the speeches, children from the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Orphans’ Home made their way through the cemetery, strewing flowers on both Union and Confederate graves.

Memorial Day is the only holiday in which flags are placed on the graves of those who served their country.

When you pass a cemetery with flags all flying, that brings out the tradition of respect America has for its military and for our country.

Though members are aged and the numbers have dwindled, the VFW and American Legion welcome the active participation of Boy and Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Youth Groups and volunteers. They make absolutely sure they do not forget even one veteran. They quietly place flags on the graves of veterans, year after year, so we never forget.

American Legion Post 401 Grave Flags Coordinator Tom Simons has the local flags all packaged by cemetery and ready for the Flag Detail Teams once health and county officials say it’s okay; perhaps sometime in June.

Approximately one million men and women of the U. S. military have lost their lives in defense of our nation since the founding of this great Republic.

Not all have did from enemy fire. Some have died from diseases that have too often festered around war zones. Often times, deaths from disease and accidents outnumber casualties caused by enemy weapons.

The flu killed nearly 16,000 U.S. soldiers during World War One. Another 30,000 American service members died in stateside camps. They were all on a mission to serve.

Even when the enemy is an invisible virus or a microscopic germ, the sacrifices made are just as meaningful. The U.S. military has already lost service members to COVID-19.

This Memorial Day as we continue to honor those who fell for us in battle, let us also pause to remember those who have also sacrificed their lives while serving others.