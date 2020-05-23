Spread hope, not germs!

Gospel Chapel in Owego has opened a “Covid Cleaning Closet” that is full of free cleaning supplies for our neighbors and community.

Cleaning Kits include bleach, hand sanitizer, and microfiber cleaning cloths, hand soap, toilet paper, paper towels, and a bucket. Other items may be available based on donations received.

They are happy to provide contact-free pick-up or delivery in Owego. You can message them on Facebook, email to gospelchapelowego@gmail.com, or text to (607) 444-1633.