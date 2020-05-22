Governor Cuomo outlines school openings, provides COVID update

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced summer school will be conducted through distance learning this year to help reduce the risk of spread. Meal programs and child care services for essential employees will continue. School districts must also develop a plan for students with disabilities who participate in extended summer school year programs over the summer to ensure they receive instruction.

The state will make a determination on the fall semester and issue guidelines in June so schools and colleges can start to plan for a number of scenarios. K-12 schools and colleges will submit plans for approval to the state in July.

Governor Cuomo also announced the state is extending sales tax interest and penalty relief through June 22, 2020. The state previously provided relief through May 19 for returns due March 20. This extension could provide interest and penalty relief for up to 89,000 vendors who had returns due in March. These small businesses file their taxes quarterly and annually, and have taxable receipts of less than $300,000 in the previous quarter.

The Governor also announced the state is currently investigating 157 reported cases in New York where children – predominantly school-aged – are experiencing symptoms similar to an atypical Kawasaki disease and toxic shock-like syndrome possibly due to COVID-19. The illness has taken the lives of three young New Yorkers, including a 5-year old in New York City, a 7-year old in Westchester County and a teenager in Suffolk County. To date, 13 countries and 25 other states have reported cases of this COVID-related illness in children.

Governor Cuomo also announced that Rockland County is now eligible to resume elective surgeries and ambulatory care. The Governor previously announced that the state will allow elective outpatient treatments to resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge in the near term, and a total of 51 counties can now resume elective surgeries (four counties do not have hospitals, to include Tioga County).

The Governor also encouraged New Yorkers to call the Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 if they believe their employer is not following PPE, hygiene or social distancing guidelines as more businesses begin to reopen.

The Governor also reminded New Yorkers to look out for calls from “NYS Contact Tracing” and to answer those calls as the state begins to implement its contact tracing program.

“As we focus on reopening, schools pose unique complications – they have high density and transportation issues causing a greater risk of spread unless protective measures are fully in place,” Governor Cuomo said. “Now we have another issue that is complicating the situation even further with COVID-related illness in children. We are continuing to study this new illness and learn more, but for now summer school will remain closed for in-class teaching and will be conducted through distance learning this year.”

Finally, the Governor confirmed 2,088 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 356,458 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 356,458 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 1,700 18 Allegany 44 0 Broome 451 15 Cattaraugus 71 1 Cayuga 72 4 Chautauqua 58 8 Chemung 134 0 Chenango 118 0 Clinton 94 0 Columbia 355 5 Cortland 36 0 Delaware 71 2 Dutchess 3,745 21 Erie 5,270 139 Essex 36 2 Franklin 19 1 Fulton 186 2 Genesee 188 4 Greene 215 0 Hamilton 5 0 Herkimer 93 0 Jefferson 71 0 Lewis 18 0 Livingston 114 3 Madison 294 2 Monroe 2,530 65 Montgomery 77 2 Nassau 39,487 119 Niagara 880 22 NYC 195,675 1,125 Oneida 817 15 Onondaga 1,771 53 Ontario 176 6 Orange 10,092 49 Orleans 174 3 Oswego 92 2 Otsego 67 0 Putnam 1,175 7 Rensselaer 456 3 Rockland 12,877 46 Saratoga 440 2 Schenectady 638 5 Schoharie 49 1 Schuyler 10 0 Seneca 52 0 St. Lawrence 195 0 Steuben 238 1 Suffolk 38,553 142 Sullivan 1,281 14 Tioga 117 3 Tompkins 145 0 Ulster 1,584 13 Warren 241 6 Washington 222 1 Wayne 103 0 Westchester 32,673 156 Wyoming 79 0 Yates 34 0