Master Gardeners give away seeds at the 3rd Annual Seed A Rama

The Master Gardeners of Tioga County will be holding a free Seed A Rama on Saturday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to noon at the 4H Youth building, located at the Tioga County Fairgrounds (Marvin Park) in Owego.

Unlike past years, this will be a drive-thru event, and you will be given several packets of vegetable and flower seeds as well as a few transplants; and yes, tomatoes are on the list for giveaways!

In an effort to be responsible during the COVID-19 crisis, the plan is to have folks arrive any time between 10 a.m. and noon to the 4H Building; once you have arrived, pop the trunk or roll down your back seat window and Master Gardeners will put the seeds and starts in your car.

They will also give you growing tips and a list of helpful websites so your garden will be successful. What better time to start a garden?