JobNow resource at Tioga County Libraries

Tioga County libraries are still open in many ways, serving area communities. JobNow, an online site to help with resumes, job interviews and career choices, is available with your library card.

This site offers resume assistance from live experts, winning resume templates, online resources, and feedback on your resume.

Interview coaching from live experts and helpful tips for interview success, as well as carefully selected resources for interview success are also offered. The site has live job coaching to assist with searching, applying, and preparing for jobs, and career assessment.

eParachute helps discover the college majors and careers that match your skills and interests.

This resource is made available to Tioga County libraries through the Finger Lakes Library System.