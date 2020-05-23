Editorial: Prevention happens in Tioga County

It’s no surprise that we are living in a worrying time. The Tioga County Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) Coalition knows that it can be even more difficult for those who have a substance use and/or mental health disorder, but we want you to know that you are not alone.

NIDA (National Institute on Drug Abuse) says that about half of those who have a substance use disorder will also develop a mental health disorder, and vice versa. Although there are many reasons this happens, it is important to find appropriate treatment, resources and support for either illness.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and we want to raise awareness to help reduce the stigma behind seeking support or treatment.

Tioga County has several resources that can help. Tioga County Mental Hygiene, who can be reached at (607) 689-8103, has mental health support as well as drug and alcohol services. CASA-Trinity, Inc., at (607) 223-4826 and ACBC, at (607) 723-7308 both have a COTI program whose peer advocates can help find appropriate substance treatment programs.

Many of us have had to find creative ways to work through the stresses of our current times in our personal lives as well as through work. Check out our Facebook page @TiogaASAP for what we have going on.

The Kim Foundation (www.thekimfoundation.org/) has a challenge, #4Mind4Body, which encourages everyone to make small changes that can help our mind and bodies. Some examples of these small changes are to do physical activity for at least 30 minutes, meditate, and take time for yourself every day.

Tioga ASAP encourages you to take that first step, even if it is a small one to make a positive change in your day and seek additional support if needed.

Stay healthy, Tioga County!