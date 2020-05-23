Photo: Students lend a hand during the pandemic

Students lend a hand during the pandemicPictured, Derek Sarrge, Maddie Anders, Brandon Lavo, Macey Gibson, Shayna Winters, and Lilly Caragin Bower volunteer at a recent Food Bank giveaway, held on the grounds of Owego’s Elementary School. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert May 23, 2020

