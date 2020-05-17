What’s Happening for the week of May 17, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 20

Owego Community Blood Drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. Please bring ID.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. Please do not get out of your car; dinners will be brought to you. All are welcome.

MAY 21

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop via Zoom, 10 a.m. The public can attend by dialing the call-in number on the agenda posted on the County’s website, www.tiogacountyny.com.

MAY 23

Memorial Day Chicken BBQ, noon until gone, Halsey Valley Fire Department, 508 Hamilton Valley Rd., Spencer. Drive thru only; do not leave your vehicle.

SEPTEMBER 18

Antique Show, noon to 5 p.m., North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187, Pa. Free admission. Call (607) 426-6276 for more information.