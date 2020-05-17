Readers’ Column for the week of May 17, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Due to limited space, we have removed comments that exceeded the amount of space allowable to print them. Thus, a reminder to keep your comment brief, that way we can print more!

The Little Sisters of the poor and people like that, they are anti-abortion. There’s a reason for it. She did not want to raise a child. Besides which, the earth is overpopulated. We do not have enough food! Abortions should be legal, if they want an abortion let them go that way.

~

Anderson Cooper and his significant other are the proud parents of a baby boy whom they named Wyatt.

~

I really need a haircut. Where do I find Cuomo’s barber?

~

Chris Cuomo interviews Andrew and never questioned the death sentences Andrew caused with his ridiculous nursing home rules and lack of sanitizing subway cars. They talk nonsense as usual, so I didn’t understand the point of the interview. Nobody cares. CNN is a joke; they should put on I Love Lucy reruns. You would learn a lot more and would thoroughly enjoy it.

~

So now Cuomo wants to change the New York State flag? He probably wants to put his likeness on it. What arrogance! He put his father’s name on the Tappan Zee Bridge but he never worked on it for one minute! It will always be the Tappan Zee Bridge to me. He is now killing the state with his extended shutdown. The little guys just don’t have a chance. People are leaving the state, boy are they intelligent. Dump this buffoon next time around.

~

I’m so happy Cuomo is now being investigated on his dumb decision regarding the nursing home and COVID-19 patients. Maybe now, the dumb people of New York will now see him for what he truly is, a man who abuses power and he will not be reelected. I cannot believe we have him as a governor and for so long. He has got to be defeated and soon!

~

Why are the farmers destroying their crops and dumping their milk in the fields? I realize that stores, businesses and schools are not buying those products abundantly right now, but why don’t they donate them to local food pantries, soup kitchens and churches to distribute to people who are trying to feed their families right now. I realize they’re losing a profit on these commodities, but are they losing any more of a profit by donating them to worthy causes than they would be by destroying them?

~

I would like to know why the Town of Tioga did not pass out masks to their residents as stated in the paper. They were supposed to be there Thursday and Friday. I went down and no one was there. The Owego Police were only passing out one mask per person.

~

I’m looking for a small vehicle, not a piece of junk. I need one for to and from appointments. Leave your name and number and I will get back with you. An older year is not a problem for the make of a car. Please call in to the column when able to.

~

I’m responding to the man or woman, whichever it was, who said they didn’t know why Mr. Cuomo was saying we should be wearing the mask because he is aggravated that his glasses are getting fogged up and they don’t think we should wear them. My glasses get fogged up and I don’t want to go out there and catch that virus and I don’t want to give it to anybody else. And yes, we do need to wear the mask.

~

It comes to my attention that the farmers who are in need of killing off their cattle because they can’t feed them, all the ones that are out in the Midwest and western states, and there’s lots of government land that is open; why can’t we go back like we did 100 years ago and have open range? If the farmer can’t feed the cattle, turn them loose. The Owego Pennysaver is the only paper in the country that you can call in like this and say anything. The congressmen and all these people don’t have a phone you can call anymore and tell them what you think. Why can’t we just go back to open range? Buffalo do it, wild horses do it, and so can cows.

~

I have a question that doesn’t make sense. Why are the farmers dumping their milk? They have a guaranteed milk market. The milk plants haven’t shut down, the bottling plants haven’t shut down, and the schools are still giving out free lunches and believe you me, you can hardly get enough milk at the store. This is ridiculous!

~

I have two comments to make after reading last week’s column. Number one goes to the ignorant person who doesn’t think masks are effective in controlling the spread of the virus. Do you realize how much higher the number of positive cases would be and the worst outcome would be more death? Ignorant comment number two, you might care about the latest numbers reported if you or one of your loved ones were affected by this virus.

~

I just saw on the news, since Cuomo doesn’t need all those hospital beds for COVID patients, nursing home residents can now stay in the hospital longer and will have to test negative to go back into the nursing home.

~

Why all the potholes? People are still getting a paycheck. Let’s get out there and do something! You’re not going to work every day just to slack and do nothing. Fill the potholes!

~

I just want to let everyone know that the Glenmary Sasquatch is doing just fine during this pandemic. He’s a very gracious fellow and only wants more friends. Last week after we met for coffee, he then offered me a Bud Lite and a Camel cigarette. He did wear a mask and kept a distance of 6-feet. By the way, he also has a PhD from Harvard. Very interesting fellow.

~

Open the economy already! The elitist politicians who only think of themselves have paychecks that don’t stop while the little guy is struggling to pay the bills without a paycheck. Vote Cuomo out!

~

This response is to the supervisor in Barton and his letter to the Morning Times. He stated our Governor Cuomo was not prepared and criticized Elderwood Nursing Home for not being prepared. Mr. Supervisor, I was a patient at Elderwood rehab and had excellent care. I also lost a loving relative to this virus at Elderwood who got excellent care. Mr. Supervisor, we should keep politics out of this pandemic.

~

I moved to the area and in last week’s edition I did not get a response. Could somebody please tell me where I can get a chili dog?

~

I think everyone will be okay as soon as we go back to opening all non-essential businesses if we use common sense in doing so. Just remember as in traffic, if you get the green light on the roadway, it doesn’t mean you speed down the road at 110 mph. You still have to drive defensively. Likewise, when we get the green light to open our businesses up, we still have to proceed with caution, keeping a minimal number of people in each business, wearing a mask, sanitizing our hands, and staying a social distance from people for the foreseeable future. We should get through this quarantine and these phases of reopening with no more ill effects if we use the same defenses we do on the highway.

~

Thanks for nothing New York State DOT! I’m sitting in front of the Mirabito in Candor and there is a pothole about 2-feet in diameter and about 6-inches deep. I’m not really sure why I can see it but nobody else can. I don’t get it. Time to get out there and fill some potholes.

~

The postal service could drop my mail off two days a week like a reader suggested. I only get three to five letters at the most, per six and a half delivery days.

~

Eighty-seven percent of New Yorkers approve of Governor Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

~

I hope when they patch up Route 17 between Endicott and Apalachin, that they also have Route 434. That’s like Swiss cheese! No, I don’t mind paying taxes, I pay them every time I fill up at the pump.

~

Elvis, America’s number one export.

~

When this virus is all over can you imagine the crowd at the can redemption center?

~

I am really disgusted with all the folks that seem to think getting a haircut or being able to buy a new item at the store is more important than stopping the spread of this killer virus. The restaurant will deliver the meal to your door. Eat it at your table instead of the restaurant’s table. The taste stays the same.

~

I see the local law enforcement is back to sitting by the old video store several times a day, but they don’t patrol that area at night; especially from Friday through the weekend when the drinking parties and the drinking and driving is going on.

~

Who else in Spencer received their new property assessment? I think I know how they’re going to get back some of this stimulus money. Raise property values on all of us. The methods they use to determine your value are such a scam.

~

Has anyone ever actually had the housekeeping Gestapo show up and put pictures of their disheveled house on national TV? No? Didn’t think so. Why is there such importance placed on things no one else ever sees?

~

1) It wasn’t a teacher that made the comment about remembering when it’s time for the budget vote. 2) You completely missed the point. 3) You apparently have no clue as to what other professionals earn and how far ahead of teachers they are.

~

We all see that the “experts” and their predictions of the fatalities of the virus have been wrong. Why does anyone continue to believe the “experts” on the doomsday predictions involving global warming? They could be and are just as wrong. See any factual PROOF offered?

~

My heart goes out to the person who opined last week that a couple of us were wrong suggesting that, during this time when many of us are feeling “down” and depressed, it would be nice, for ONE WEEK, to fill this column with joyful comments; recognizing first responders, friends, neighbors, businesses, and relatives that are doing their best to make a bad situation a little easier; for just ONE WEEK foregoing comments that depress, degrade, defame, debase and dehumanize. Hatred sickens the spirit and the soul; aren’t we all dealing with enough physical sickness and deserve a break from negativity for one lousy week?

~

I would like to know whom the County and Towns around Tioga have for a vehicle inspector? I was out and during the course of going to Watkins Glen there were three equipment trucks – Owego Highway, Spencer Highway, and Van Etten Highway Departments that turned off the road ahead of me, and none of their Turn Signals worked. These groups need to find a better equipment inspector. Turn Signals are mandatory in New York State, the last I knew.

~

To the person who stated last week that “illegal aliens are here to work” and that they have “taxes withheld from their pay”, you are wrong. It has been federal law since 1986 that employers are not to hire undocumented immigrants. Employers are required to check the work authorization of every worker they hire or face penalties and/or criminal prosecution. If someone wants to work in this country, they can come here to work legally. As far as grunt jobs, perhaps all the criminals we’ve let out of prison before time served should be doing the “grunt jobs” instead of going back to robbery, burglary and shoplifting.

~

Just to put a damper on the global warming nut jobs, 80 years ago tomorrow, it was about 90 degrees here in the upstate area. Puts a damper on the global warming crowd now doesn’t it.

National Political Viewpoints

In spite of the fake news media and its supporters like Schumer and Pelosi, President Trump and his task force deserve a huge thank you. U.S. manufacturers, the U.S. Military, average citizens and medical personnel have mobilized at work speed to provide ventilators, masks, hospital rooms and pharmaceuticals for those suffering from the Wuhan Virus. Thanks to everyone who participated and kept safe using suggested precautions. Keep your chin up; we shall overcome.

~

The White House press secretary says the White House does not have time for political stunts. Has anyone seen Trump’s latest campaign ad that was on the air on CBS News last night? You ought to take a look at it.

~

So many innocent lives ruined because of corrupt democrats. Very simply, they didn’t like anything about President Trump running for office, they didn’t like President Trump’s agenda. They wanted Hillary in there. They were sure she was going to win. They all need to be held accountable. Amid all of this scandal President Trump and his administration accomplished a lot for the American people. Can you imagine what could have been accomplished if Trump and his administration did not have to answer to this true nonsense bologna? Landslide in November, can’t wait!

~

We need to remember that the government is supposed to be working for the people, not controlling the people. We did what needed to be done to flatten the curve. Now we need to be able to survive and make our own decisions to get safely back out there. This has been an egregious violation of people’s rights in several states, New York State being one. The Bill of Rights is our rights against our government. By the way, unessential is just another way of saying not important enough. God gave our rights. Do not allow ungodly governments to take them away. Fear leads to control.

~

Trump gets tested for this coronavirus, and the rest of us, well the hell with us. Sounds like great leadership.

~

Okay, here’s the deal you guys. How come we all have to wear masks and stay far apart, oh yes, but stumpy Trump can walk hand in hand, no mask with his wife free and clear? And Pence can go to the hospital with very ill people with no mask. I’ve got to know! I never said I was smart, I said I was lucky. I want everyone to have a safe wonderful day!

~

Hey Trump voters, Trump wants to destroy the United States Postal Service. I have lots of veteran buddies who work for the post office. Do you guys have any veteran pals who are going to be on the street when Trump is finished with the post office? Don’t forget to vote for the guy.

~

General Flynn has been totally exonerated by the U.S. Justice Department although he has been bankrupted in the process. We now know hat General Flynn was set up by FBI Director Comey and the deep state democrats. But guess who knew all about what was going on? It was none other than Obama. Hopefully all the democrats and their minions in on this sordid affair will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Justice just took four years to get there.

~

Newsflash! Wouldn’t it be wonderful if President Trump appointed General Flynn in charge of cleaning house upon the upper echelon of the FBI, CIA, Department of Justice, and other so-called intelligence agencies? Let’s all hope that happens!

~

We now know a meeting was held on Jan. 5, 2020 by Obama, Comey, Biden, Brennan, Clapper and who knows who else to discuss railroading General Flynn. Watch how fake news media sweeps this under the rug.

~

Joe Biden, respect and honesty. Now there’s an oxymoron. Joe doesn’t even know his wife from his sister. Joe’s troubles are just beginning. I’m still in awe that the Democratic Party had no better candidates than Joe. It’s a joke. They should all just stay home until after the elections as they are just wasting their time and making bigger fools out of themselves than we already know them to be.

~

Instead of tweeting nonsense, Trump should have a Coronavirus commercial on TV every few hours for everyone to see. It might save some lives. He could tell his non-believers to always wear a mask, wash your hands, use social distance, and stay at home if possible. I have never heard him mention any of those words and it all should come from the very top. This disease is not a hoax.

~

Monday I watched Trump in the Rose Garden about the coronavirus. Oh my god! No smart answers from him. He also gave a nasty slang to a female reporter. He cannot be put out there! He cannot speak intelligently, period! We need only Dr. Fauci to inform us and tell us the truth.

~

This White House doesn’t seem to take this pandemic too seriously. The president and vice president don’t wear a mask and are around many who have tested positive. Hey, if these two guys get this virus, guess who will be in charge? Nancy Pelosi! Republicans, how would you really like that?

~

You can bet Trump is in crisis mode. He’s seeing his financial empire taking a huge financial hit and his chances for reelection. So, open up the economy, what’s a few hundred thousand lives anyway.

~

I disagree with Dr. Fauci on keeping the country closed. We need to open up the country and get people back to work and kids back to school. We don’t need any more trillion-dollar packages to bail out. This puts more pressure on our kids and grandkids. God bless America and all first responders and our service men and women and truckers and businesses that are open.

~

Boss Cuomo is whining and calling names to high heaven about not getting more than New York’s fair share of free money from Washington. Seems Cuomo didn’t learn anything from the 2008 economic recession. Obama’s so-called “Shovel Ready Stimulus Money” simply went to New York State teachers and public employee benefits. Trump is right to deny a New York bailout for corrupt spending.