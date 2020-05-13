Governor Cuomo delays school board elections and budget votes

In an effort to keep New Yorkers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo recently issued an executive order delaying school board elections and budget votes statewide until June 9, 2020.

The school board elections and budget votes will all be conducted by mail and all qualified voters will be sent an absentee ballot with return postage paid. The Executive Order also delays local special district and village elections until Sept. 15, 2020.

“We’ve made great progress to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, but we still don’t know when this pandemic will end and we don’t want to undo all the work we’ve already done to flatten the curve,” Governor Cuomo said.

H added, “We don’t want to put New Yorkers in a situation where they are possibly putting their health at risk, so we are delaying school board elections and conducting them by mail and delaying all local special district and village elections to help limit any unnecessary exposure to this virus among both voters and poll workers.”