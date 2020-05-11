Governor announces three regions ready to begin opening on May 15

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that as of today, the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions have met all seven metrics required to begin phase one of the state’s regional phased reopening plan when NYS on PAUSE orders expire on May 15. If the trend continues, starting on May 15, these three regions can begin opening businesses for phase one, which includes construction; manufacturing and wholesale supply chain; retail for curbside pickup and drop-off or in-store pickup; and agriculture, forestry and fishing.

The North Country and Central NY regions have met six of the seven metrics and could be ready at the end of the week. A guide to the state’s “NY Forward Reopening” Plan is available here. The Governor also launched the state’s regional monitoring dashboard, which is available here.

The Governor also announced that certain low-risk business and recreational activities will be ready to reopen statewide on May 15, including landscaping and gardening; outdoor, low-risk recreational activities such as tennis; and drive-in movie theaters.

“We are starting a new chapter in the fight against this virus – we’ve worked together as a state to flatten the curve and the decline has finally reached a point where it is just about where we started this journey, so now we can turn to reopening,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we approach May 15, we have put regional control rooms in place, which are made up of the top government officials and academic and healthcare professionals in that region, to watch the situation in each region develop and increase or decrease the activity and speed of reopening based on the metrics and guidelines. These control rooms are critical because we just made it over the mountain and nobody wants to go back to the other side now.”

Governor Cuomo also announced the members of the regional control rooms that will monitor regional metrics during the reopening process. These regional control rooms will monitor the hospitalization rate, death rate, number of new hospitalizations, hospital bed capacity, ICU bed capacity, testing and contact tracing within its region during reopening and alert the state if the region’s metrics no longer meet the reopening guidelines and adjust the reopening plan for that region accordingly. Members of each regional control room are available here.

Finally, the Governor confirmed 1,660 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 337,055 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 337,055 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 1,456 24 Allegany 38 2 Broome 378 5 Cattaraugus 61 1 Cayuga 60 2 Chautauqua 41 0 Chemung 131 0 Chenango 111 2 Clinton 76 0 Columbia 314 2 Cortland 29 0 Delaware 65 1 Dutchess 3,378 19 Erie 4,483 30 Essex 32 0 Franklin 17 0 Fulton 109 2 Genesee 173 1 Greene 206 0 Hamilton 5 0 Herkimer 81 2 Jefferson 68 0 Lewis 11 0 Livingston 102 0 Madison 251 0 Monroe 1,850 29 Montgomery 67 0 Nassau 38,337 120 Niagara 655 12 NYC 185,357 940 Oneida 669 9 Onondaga 1,287 22 Ontario 107 1 Orange 9,584 41 Orleans 130 4 Oswego 75 0 Otsego 67 0 Putnam 1,098 9 Rensselaer 411 2 Rockland 12,484 33 Saratoga 403 1 Schenectady 575 4 Schoharie 46 0 Schuyler 7 0 Seneca 49 0 St. Lawrence 190 3 Steuben 228 1 Suffolk 36,911 209 Sullivan 1,109 16 Tioga 107 2 Tompkins 132 0 Ulster 1,454 4 Warren 217 10 Washington 210 4 Wayne 81 1 Westchester 31,384 90 Wyoming 77 0 Yates 21 0