Tioga County at a glance

We are approximately eight weeks into the shutdown due to coronavirus and as of Friday, May 8, the numbers continued to increase, but slowly. Of the confirmed [113] cases within the county, officials are stating that about 60 percent of those are related to Elderwood at Waverly. But in spite of their location, the numbers in the county continue to climb as testing ramps up.

As of Friday morning, and prior to going to print, the county reported [113] confirmed cases of coronavirus, 86 individuals in Mandatory Quarantine, [39] have recovered, and there have been [16] fatalities. (Please note that the numbers increased after we went to print, so we have [inserted] the new numbers.)

On Wednesday and Thursday, however, officials reported that there have been three recoveries at Elderwood; this is great news, but officials cautioned that the virus is still out there, and directives put in place need to remain for now.

Regarding testing, there are now two locations available, according to Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey. They are as follows.

Binghamton University will be the testing location for the coronavirus in the area. State government has expanded testing to include all asymptomatic healthcare workers, first responders and essential employees. These people, including those on campus, will be able to get a test.

Testing will be available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. People will not be able to come to the site and get a test without making an appointment.

To make an appointment, call 1-888-364-3065. The drive-thru spot has been set up in front of the Events Center. Parking lots F, F1, F3 and a portion of lot H will be closed during this time.

The Cayuga Health/Tompkins County Sampling Center is available for drive through testing. Pre-register online at https://cayugahealthsystem.org or use their Call Center for Assistance at (607) 319-5708. Please bring a valid I.D. No one will be denied access to testing for lack of identification.

They are located at 40 Catherwood Rd., Ithaca, N.Y., 14850.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey also offered some tips on how you can help support businesses in the community.

1. Order Takeout or Delivery: Your favorite restaurants may have had to shut their doors, but many of them still offer takeout or delivery. Not only does that keep the business going, it also provides income for delivery drivers.

2. Buy Gift Cards: Want to inject some cash into a small business right now? Buy a gift card. Even if you are not buying anything else because you are stuck at home, you can give your local shops or favorite restaurant a vote of confidence by spending even $25 on a gift card to use later, when life returns to normal.

3. Shop Local Businesses Online: Many local businesses have online stores in addition to their brick-and-mortar locations. Whenever possible, consider giving them your business. Check out their Facebook page to see what items are in the store or give them a call.

“Keep in mind that when you are buying from someone in your community, you are helping to keep people in their jobs,” said Chairwoman Sauerbrey.

4. Use Credit or Debit Cards: When you do go shopping, use a credit or debit card instead of cash. Paper money and coins pass through so many hands and carry all types of germs.

6. Say Thank You: When you do go to the grocery store to buy what you need be sure to say thanks to the employees who are hard at work stocking shelves. A simple thank you can go a long way to spreading a little gratitude and goodwill.

7. Stay home if you are sick: Call someone and ask them to pick up what you need and ask them to leave it on the porch or somewhere safe where you can safely retrieve it.

8. Wear Masks: When you are out in public, wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth. This is a safety precaution to slow the spread of the virus and keep you and your family safe, as well as the front-line workers who are working daily to meet your needs.

For more information, visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com, call the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, visit Facebook @Tioga County Public Health or Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene), call the Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line at 687-8623, or the New York State Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19).