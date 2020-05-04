Agricultural Group to host free dairy drive-thru event

The Tioga County Agriculture Resource Group recently announced they will be hosting a free dairy drive-thru on Tuesday, May 5, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. The dairy drive through is open to Tioga County residents.

All vehicles will receive two gallons of milk, donated by Dairy Farmers of America, and a bag containing various dairy products, donated by Chobani and Cabot.

This event is first come, first serve, quantities not guaranteed.